PIC: Perfect location for new skyrise in Cape Town

Cape Town - A new 24-storey office tower development is under way at 35 Lower Long Street in Cape Town's CBD.

The development is a joint venture between property developers Abland and the Ellerine Brothers.

The four star green building is on the site previously known as the Ernst & Young offices. The office building is being developed with the occupants' needs in mind, angled away from the harsh summer sun.

According to the developers, flexibility within a work environment has become critical to tenants who require flexible office space and high speed IT connectivity.



Construction has already started and completion is set for the first quarter of 2020.

The building area will comprise 13 446m² of premium-grade office space, along with 323m² of retail space on the ground floor, 9 above-ground parking levels and a penthouse on the top floor.

Priority has been given to activating the entire street edges of Lower Long and Jetty Street, with multiple entry points and a double volume entrance space.



“We believe the location is perfect. Not only is the property next to the MyCiti bus station, but it is within close proximity to the main train station, making it easily accessible to individuals commuting via public transport. Motorists also have easy access to the N1, N2 and the Western Seaboard," says James Cresswell, Cape regional director at Abland.

"In addition, the building is located in the popular foreshore precinct close to the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Amenities such as hotels, restaurants and bars surround the building make this a very popular precinct."

