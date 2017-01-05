NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

High-tech water world estates coming to SA this year

20 minutes ago
Matthew le Cordeur

Treasure Bay Bintan's Crystal Lagoon is Asia's first man-made saltwater lagoon.

Related Articles

Property experts weigh in on 2017 outlook

Plett castle shows appetite for super luxury property

SA property investors increasingly eyeing international markets

Real estate in Africa: Where investment is happening

African development more than real estate, infrastructure

Steyn City sales slow to a trickle

 

Cape Town – You might live in Gauteng, but new technology will now allow property developers to emulate coastal living in 2017.

Christobal Baixas, global director of Crystal Lagoons, has partnered the global company with property developers in South Africa to bring the refreshing evolution to estate living.

The company has developed technology to allow for large bodies of water to be established and maintained using methods that result in low energy and water consumption.

It allows residents access to water sports like swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding and windsurfing.

Patented in 160 countries with a presence in all five continents, the company has turned its attention to water-mad South Africa.

Baixas told Fin24 that the company turned its attention to South Africa because he believes it has a housing shortage and also has “very good weather”.

“Developers need to set themselves apart and gated communities in South Africa are all very similar,” he said. “New amenities set themselves apart.

“We realised there was a very important interest from developers,” he said, adding that there is a “very interesting pipeline of projects that could materialise in coming months”.

“The idea of having a beach life environment will create enormous value for property developers,” he said.

The company is focusing in Gauteng (Johannesburg and Pretoria), KwaZulu-Natal (Durban) and the North Coast (Ballito and Umhlanga).

“We are looking to develop a project by the end of 2017,” he said.

               Mexico's Diamante Cabo San Lucas has a Crystal Lagoon and a golf course. (Photo: Supplied)

Will golf courses drown with fresh water parks?

Currently, developers introduce golf courses to make it more competitive, something Baixas believes could change.

He said the obsession with golf course residential estates will start easing with the introduction of the fresh lagoons.

“Crystal lagoons are replacing lots of golf courses around the world,” he said. “It’s more sustainable and more user friendly.

“I do like golf, but the golf estate experience has exploded,” he said. “There is a high density of golf courses and people are not using them.”

Crystal Lagoons license developers to use their technology and once constructed provide a service that monitors and maintains the chemical and water levels in the lagoons remotely from a global tech hub.

Crystal Lagoons consume up to half the water of a park of the same size, and a typical three hectare lagoon uses up to 30 times less water than a standard golf course, the company explained.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

property  |  property developers

NEXT ON FIN24X

Out of the ashes of tradition, a group of township actors takes centre stage

11 minutes ago
Partner content

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA one of top 10 risks to the world in 2017 - Time Eskom can turn off the lights, court rules New twist in sale of Chevron's SA assets after fuel fund saga World has 5 years to change how to earn, learn and care – WEF Eskom not constitutionally obliged to provide power - judge
SAA is watching its lunch being eaten by the Gulf Three SA can inspire the world without kowtowing to criminals INTERVIEW: Christo Wiese's daughter's jewellery makes it onto Hollywood red carpets How Trump's Twitter rage could revive gold Thuli's wish for 2017: I see Zuma putting SA above self

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: SMALL BUSINESS

From fossils to finance – that’s been the career trajectory of Dr Merrill van der Walt, a palaeontologist until recently. She is now a statistician with a difference.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What's your biggest financial goal for 2017?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...