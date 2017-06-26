Cape Town office block converted into hotel, apartments

Cape Town - Boutique developer Signatura is evolving Nedbank’s black glass and steel modernist head office at 57 Heerengracht Street into a stylish residential and hospitality development, called The Onyx.

It is conveniently located in Cape Town's CBD - on the Foreshore opposite the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). According to the developers it is attracting buyers ranging from seasoned investors to young professionals.

“We are particularly proud of the fact that we offer all purchasers access to a suite of amenities and services usually restricted to an exclusive hotel," says Signatura founder John Rabie. And if you buy a penthouse, it includes a Jaguar F-Pace SUV.

“The Onyx will raise the standard of design excellence and service to a level that can only be meaningfully compared with landmark apartments in New York, London and Paris,” claims Rabie.



Buyers can choose from 35m² studios to penthouses of over 400m² with roof gardens and private pools. Prices start at R1.7m and the project is being jointly developed with Nedbank Corporate and Investment Bank.

Hospitality and management services will be provided by the Newmark Hotels, Reserves and Lodges Group.

Regeneration

The building’s exterior and interior will be handled by Robert Silke & Partners.

“The shallow floor plates and large expanses of glass make this A-grade corporate icon perfect for residential conversion,” says Silke.

Following the regeneration of the building, a marble-clad ground floor foyer will lead to a new coffee shop and bistro. There will be three floors of secure parking above this.

The fourth floor will house a gym, outdoor cross-training track, bar and entertainment area, day spa with sauna, plus a heated indoor-outdoor pool for year-round swimming. An outdoor sundeck will offer a backdrop of harbour and Table Mountain views.

Floors five and six will consist entirely of apartments managed by Newmark as hotel accommodation, with floors seven to ten each comprising 35 studio, one- and two-bedroom sectional title apartments. Floor 11 will host nine two- and three-bedroom penthouses.

Original architectural detailing and high volume ceilings will be complemented by herringbone oak finish flooring in living areas and kitchens; Smeg appliances; silver-grey walls and super-matte white built-in cupboards with black trims.

Valet parking and 24-hour concierge services, housekeeping, laundry, room service and optional participation in a hotel-managed rental pool are available too.



In the penthouses (reached by a private lift), every terrace and rooftop garden will offer a private pool and wrap-around views.

“It’s a winning combination of position, quality and lifestyle,” says Signatura director David Cohen.

“You can order breakfast in your bedroom before departing for a meeting, then leave room service to tidy up before you welcome visitors that evening to cocktails followed by dinner downstairs.”