Petra shutters Tanzanian mine after diamond shipment seized

Dar es Salaam - Petra Diamonds halted production at its mine in Tanzania after the
government seized a parcel of diamonds suspected of being undervalued,
as a dispute between the state and foreign-owned mining companies
widens.
Petra shares fell the most in 16 years.
Employees of the Johannesburg-based company are co-operating with the
authorities in the East African nation who are investigating a shipment
of 71 654 carats of gems that was blocked from export to Petra’s offices
in Antwerp, according to a
statement released in London on Monday.
Finance Minister
Philip Mpango on Saturday threatened to nationalise the consignment
after the government found the parcel of gems was worth more than the
company said it was.
“Certain key personnel from Williamson are currently being questioned
by the authorities,” according to the Petra statement. “Operations at
Williamson have temporarily been stopped for health and safety and
security reasons.”
Tanzanian President
John Magufuli is overhauling the mining industry as the government
targets doubling its contribution to gross domestic product to 10% by 2025.
In March, he banned mineral exports and ordered an
audit that found London-based Acacia Mining understated the taxes it
owes Tanzania, a finding the company refuted. The government in July
approved laws that would enable the state to renegotiate contracts with
mining and energy companies.
Petra shares fell as much as 28% on Monday morning, the
biggest intraday plunge since June 2001. The shares were 16%
lower by 09:19. Petra said in its statement a government
agency is responsible for valuing gem parcels that are exported to
Antwerp, not the company.
'Bubblegum' gems
Two Tanzanian ministers resigned last week after Magufuli told
government officials suspected of wrongdoing in an investigation into
the nation’s diamond- and Tanzanite-mining industries to step down.
Edwin Ngonyani, a deputy minister of works, transport and communication,
said he quit on September 7. George Simbachawene, a minister in the office
of the president in charge of regional administration and local
government, announced his departure in a YouTube video.
Tanzanite, a blue gem, is only found in Tanzania. The nation also
produces so-called “bubblegum” pink diamonds, including a 23-carat stone
extracted from the Williamson mine, according to Petra’s website.
SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.
Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter: