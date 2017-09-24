NUM, AngloGold agree on Kopanang payouts

Johannesburg - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and AngloGold Ashanti have reached an agreement in terms of which all workers at Kopanang mine in Klerksdorp, North West, will be paid their retrenchment packages before the company finalises the sale of the mine.

According to Joseph Montisetse, deputy president of the NUM, the parties agreed to pay off the workers before the sale, which is expected to be finalised soon.

Montisetse said the union had signed a memorandum of understanding with the mine in this regard.

“This is an achievement for NUM members and other workers because the union did not want to see a sad and painful experience like that which happened to Aurora workers,” he said.

“The payout will not be provident or pension, just retrenchment packages. We have agreed that workers will get their money before October 16,” he added.

AngloGold spokesperson Chris Nthite said the company would not be commenting further on the matter.

In an announcement earlier this month, the company said: “In terms of the memorandum of understanding, it has been agreed that the severance benefits due to all Kopanang employees will be paid out by AngloGold Ashanti on the closing of the potential sale.

“Should the potential sale not proceed, the severance benefits will be paid to employees on conclusion of the restructuring process that was announced on June 28, and the Kopanang mine will move to care and maintenance.”

