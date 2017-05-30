JSE-listed miner to recover millions from ex-director after fraud
Loni Prinsloo, Bloomberg News
Johannesburg - Sentula Mining has identified assets that could be sold to recover
some of the R383m in civil damages being sought
from a former director, the first significant progress in the case
since the amount was awarded more than six years ago, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
It’s not yet clear how much of the money can be recouped, the person
said, asking not to be identified as the information hasn’t been
publicly announced. The shares have rallied 31% this month.
The total amount sought in the litigation is almost equivalent to the
Johannesburg-based company’s
market value of R397m and comes as Sentula prepares to
transform from a contract-mining company to an investment-holding firm.
After making losses for five straight years, Sentula is selling assets
to raise funds for acquisitions as part of the overhaul, with its name
expected to change to Unicorn Capital Partners after a shareholder
vote next month.
Sentula won a civil suit in the South Gauteng High Court in South
Africa in November 2010 seeking R88m from
Casper Scharrighuisen for defrauding the company. A judgment for another
R171m plus interest of R124m against the former
director was made in May 2011.
The company on
March 31 said it has instituted legal proceedings in the Netherlands,
the British Virgin Islands and Curacao to locate and secure
Scharrighuisen’s assets. Attempts to locate a contact number for
Scharrighuisen weren’t successful.
The stock has
rallied 62% this year, the third-best performer in the
FTSE/JSE Africa Fledgling Index of some of the country’s smallest
stocks. That’s a better return than any of the 164 companies on the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s all-share gauge, which is up 6.5%
in 2017. Sentula has dropped in seven of the 10 years through 2016,
losing more than 98% of its value in the period.
