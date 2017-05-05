NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Houston to take over Glencore's SA coal operations - source

36 minutes ago
Loni Prinsloo and Paul Burkhardt, Bloomberg News


Johannesburg - Murray Houston is taking over as head of Glencore Plc’s South African coal operations, replacing  Clinton Ephron, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

Houston manages operations at Glencore Coal in the country and previously managed Xstrata Plc’s South African coal unit. Glencore bought Xstrata in 2013.
Glencore’s assets in South Africa include ferroalloy and coal operations as well as warehouses.

Peter Grauer, the chairperson of Bloomberg LP, is a senior independent non-executive director at Baar, Switzerland-based Glencore.

