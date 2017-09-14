NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Loading...

De Beers said to hire leak hunter to probe gem data breach

50 minutes ago
Franz Wild and Kevin Crowley


Related Articles

De Beers pours cash in diamond ads with biggest spend since '08

De Beers Botswana targets highest diamond production since 2014

De Beers takes SA government to court

De Beers rakes in R6.8bn in diamond sales

De Beers sells twice as many diamonds

De Beers has biggest diamond sale in a year as buyers return

 

London - The world’s biggest diamond producer hired an external investigator to find the source of possible leaks of its most sensitive price data, according to people familiar with the matter.

De Beers hired investigators from KPMG International in South Africa to find the source of the leaks, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

The company suspected at least one employee sold pricing information to customers before the diamonds were offered for purchase, the people said.

A spokesperson for De Beers said the company had conducted an internal investigation, and declined to comment on KPMG’s involvement. A spokesperson for KPMG in South Africa declined to comment.

“We’ve been aware of rumours of information sharing in the industry and undertook an investigation,” De Beers said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg. “While we didn’t find specific evidence that any of our intellectual property was intentionally shared externally, we have taken steps to tighten internal controls around access to, and communication of, commercial information.”

De Beers tightly controls the buying process for its diamonds and the pricing intentions are a company secret. The miner holds 10 sales a year in the Botswana capital of Gaborone, known in the industry as sightholder sales.

During the event, a select group of about 80 customers is allowed to inspect the diamonds and De Beers discloses prices. As part of an agreement with De Beers, the buyers must purchase the diamonds at the set rate without negotiating.

If someone knows the prices prior to the sale, it’s possible to make money by buying or selling inventory beforehand. There’s an active secondary market for the company’s packets of diamonds by trading companies and manufacturers that aren’t invited to the sale events. They will usually buy diamonds at a premium closely linked to De Beers prices.

This is not the first time De Beers has investigated pricing issues. In 2014, the company launched a search into how documents with diamond valuation data and customer details was leaked to the market.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

de beers  |  diamond  |  mining  |  companies

NEXT ON FIN24X

PPC surges on Dangote's takeover approach

56 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Johann Rupert: Radical economic transformation just a code word for theft How consultants ripped R1.6bn from Eskom – and planned to take R7.8bn more What SA can expect to pay for new era iPhone X Tom Moyane lashes out over claims he met Guptas and Duduzane Zuma in Dubai - as it happened Gupta mine is hell, say workers as they prepare to march
Zuma wants all to share in the country's wealth Gordhan calls on academics and whistle blowers to expose state capture State-captured SA is crying out for a second liberation A $150bn misfire: How disaster modellers got Irma so wrong How Bell Pottinger made itself look bad

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...