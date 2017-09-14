De Beers said to hire leak hunter to probe gem data breach

London - The world’s biggest diamond
producer hired an external investigator to find the source of possible
leaks of its most sensitive price data, according to people familiar
with the matter.
De Beers hired investigators from KPMG International in South Africa
to find the source of the leaks, according to the people, who asked not
to be identified because the matter is private.
The company suspected at
least one employee sold pricing information to customers before the
diamonds were offered for purchase, the people said.
A spokesperson for De Beers said the company had conducted an internal
investigation, and declined to comment on KPMG’s involvement. A
spokesperson for KPMG in South Africa declined to comment.
“We’ve been aware of rumours of information sharing in the industry
and undertook an investigation,” De Beers said in an emailed statement
to Bloomberg. “While we didn’t find specific evidence that any of our
intellectual property was intentionally shared externally, we have taken
steps to tighten internal controls around access to, and communication
of, commercial information.”
De Beers tightly controls the buying process for its diamonds and the
pricing intentions are a company secret. The miner holds 10 sales a
year in the Botswana capital of Gaborone, known in the industry as
sightholder sales.
During the event, a select group of about 80
customers is allowed to inspect the diamonds and De Beers discloses
prices. As part of an agreement with De Beers, the buyers must purchase
the diamonds at the set rate without negotiating.
If someone knows the prices prior to the sale, it’s possible to make
money by buying or selling inventory beforehand. There’s an active
secondary market for the company’s packets of diamonds by trading
companies and manufacturers that aren’t invited to the sale events. They
will usually buy diamonds at a premium closely linked to De Beers
prices.
This is not the first time De Beers has investigated pricing issues.
In 2014, the company launched a search into how documents with diamond
valuation data and customer details was leaked to the market.
