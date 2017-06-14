Chamber to ditch last-minute meeting invite from DMR

Johannesburg – The Chamber of Mines is suspicious about a last-minute invitation to meet with Mines Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, ahead of the release of the reviewed Mining Charter.

According to a statement issued by the chamber on Wednesday evening, the exact purpose of the meeting with the Mining Industry Growth Development and Employment task team (MIGDETT) is not known.

“The notice for the meeting is less than 24 hours and the exact purpose of using MIGDETT is highly suspicious,” the statement read.

This particular meeting is scheduled to take place an hour before a press briefing where the minister will discuss the reviewed Mining Charter.

As such, the chamber has elected not to attend the MIGDETT meeting. “Its office bearers will not be co-opted into participating in an attempt by the DMR (Department of Mineral Resources) to provide any support into what we believe has been a flawed process by the DMR.”

Last week at the Junior Indaba, chief executive Roger Baxter criticised the DMR for the lack of engagement with relevant stakeholders over the charter. “The DMR unilaterally decided to go its own route,” he said.

“The key issue is that these charters need stakeholder buy-in by all stakeholders - that is communities, labour and government.” Baxter explained that the chamber represents 90% of players, reflecting the need for better engagement.

The chamber said that “occasional meetings” with individual stakeholders over a lengthy period were no substitute for proper processes.

The chamber plans to hold a briefing at 12:30 in Johannesburgon Thursday, following the release of the reviewed charter.

