NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Chamber to ditch last-minute meeting invite from DMR

20 minutes ago
Lameez Omarjee
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane. (Pic:

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane. (Pic: Gallo Images)

Related Articles

PICS: Two massive diamonds found in Lesotho

China coal giant awaits Rio response to Glencore's rival offer

Recession won't dampen Sasol's mining plans

NUM issues warning as unions and coal miners agree to collective wage talks

Mining data deceiving of reality

Mining sector needs stable, predictable regulations - chamber

 

Johannesburg – The Chamber of Mines is suspicious about a last-minute invitation to meet with Mines Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, ahead of the release of the reviewed Mining Charter.

According to a statement issued by the chamber on Wednesday evening, the exact purpose of the meeting with the Mining Industry Growth Development and Employment task team (MIGDETT) is not known.

“The notice for the meeting is less than 24 hours and the exact purpose of using MIGDETT is highly suspicious,” the statement read.

This particular meeting is scheduled to take place an hour before a press briefing where the minister will discuss the reviewed Mining Charter.

As such, the chamber has elected not to attend the MIGDETT meeting. “Its office bearers will not be co-opted into participating in an attempt by the DMR (Department of Mineral Resources) to provide any support into what we believe has been a flawed process by the DMR.”

READ: Mining sector needs stable, predictable regulations – chamber

Last week at the Junior Indaba, chief executive Roger Baxter criticised the DMR for the lack of engagement with relevant stakeholders over the charter. “The DMR unilaterally decided to go its own route,” he said.

“The key issue is that these charters need stakeholder buy-in by all stakeholders - that is communities, labour and government.” Baxter explained that the chamber represents 90% of players, reflecting the need for better engagement. 

The chamber said that “occasional meetings” with individual stakeholders over a lengthy period were no substitute for proper processes.

The chamber plans to hold a briefing at 12:30 in Johannesburgon Thursday, following the release of the reviewed charter. 

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Behind the sparkle

2017-06-06 10:23

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
ALERT: Moody’s downgrades Eskom, Sasol, MTN, ACSA… and more TIMELINE: Who is Ben Ngubane? SEE: Top excuses for taking a day off from work CEOs agree to work with Gigaba, but want state capture inquiry Gigaba signs FIC Amendment Act
Following FIC move, DeVere now said to face US probe Stakes are high as Zim ministers meet mining execs Ethical leadership needed more than ever in a diverse Europe Gordhan launches scathing attack on Eskom The dead are bidding for government business in SA

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...