  • Tax revolts

    Focused tax revolts which are "wrongful" today may shape tomorrow's laws, says Wayne Duvenage.

  • Wake up, Brian Molefe!

    Eskom's disgraced ex-CEO can still be the unlikely hero SA needs, says Solly Moeng.

  • Attack on Molefe

    Sipho Pityana has launched an explosive attack on Brian Molefe in an open letter.

Chamber questions expertise of new mining DG

Mar 02 2017 21:30

Cape Town – The Chamber of Mines expressed concern and surprise over the appointment of Thabo Mokoena as the new director general of the Department of Mineral Resources in a statement. 

Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe announced Mokoena’s appointment at a media briefing on Thursday, following a Cabinet meeting earlier this week. 

The department has not had a permanent director-general for some time now with Chief Mines Inspector David Msiza acting in the position since 2015. 

Mokoena is a lawyer by training. 

The chamber said although it acknowledges that the appointment of a director general is the prerogative of Mining Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, it is concerned about the new appointee’s depth of knowledge of the mining industry. 

The chamber also claims it hasn’t been consulted on the appointment. 

“The mining industry has a twin challenge of attracting investments and growing the industry; and is also dealing with challenges of transformation and inclusive growth,” the chamber said. “The industry regards leadership capabilities as being very important to deal with such imperatives which are immediate for the industry and the country.”
 
The said there are significant challenges facing the newly appointed director general, such as policy uncertainty, a draft mining charter that has many unworkable targets, static investment, falling employment and a South African mining industry that is now ranked 74th out of 104 mining jurisdictions in the Fraser Institute ranking for investment attractiveness.

chamber of mines  |  mining

India's Tata settles $1bn dispute with Japan's NTT Docomo

2017-03-02 19:26

 
 
 
 
