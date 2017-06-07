NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Weep for SA

    We need to get rid of the canker that’s eating our democracy alive, says Mandi Smallhorne.

  • Terry Bell's Inside Labour

    There seems to be a groundswell among unions and citizens to see principles put into practice.

  • SARB faces menace

    SA's political crisis is threatening the Reserve Bank's fragile calm, says Jac Laubscher.

All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Anglo appoints new chairperson

54 minutes ago
Delegates talk in front of a display of a mine at

(Rodger Bosch, AFP File)

Related Articles

Anglo American to sell Australian coal mine

Anglo American iron ore, diamond output shines

Anglo's new billionaire backer Agarwal says he's no activist

Masimong said to lead bid for Anglo's SA coal mines

Anglo says SA reorganisation adds sale flexibility

Anglo’s billionaire investor puts mining on cusp of M&A era

 

Cape Town – Anglo American on Wednesday announced that Stuart Chambers will replace Sir John Parker as chairperson later this year.

Chambers will join the board as a non-executive director and chairperson designate on September 1 2017 and will become chairperson on November 1 2017, when Parker steps down.

“Chambers succeeds Sir John Parker, who announced in February 2017 his intention to step down during the course of the year, after serving eight years as chairman,” Anglo said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chambers was chairperson of ARM Holdings and Rexam until 2016. In recent years, he has served as a non-executive director on the boards of Smiths and Tesco, following an executive career at Nippon Sheet Glass, Mars Corporation and Shell, where he began his career as a chemical engineer.

“I am delighted to welcome Stuart Chambers to Anglo American as my successor as chairman,” said Parker. “Stuart’s breadth of global executive experience, in addition to chairing two FTSE100 companies and serving on the board of several other international companies across the industrial, logistics and consumer sectors over the last 15 years, stands him in excellent stead.

“It is a great privilege to be appointed chairman of a company as iconic as Anglo American, in this its centenary year,” said Chambers.

“Anglo American has emerged from the commodity price downturn more resilient and with a renewed sense of purpose, both strategically and in terms of the role it plays in society,” he said. “I am really looking forward to working with the board and the executive team led by (Anglo CEO) Mark Cutifani to ensure that Anglo American continues to go from strength to strength.”

Cutifani  added: “I am looking forward to working with Stuart as we continue our rebuilding of Anglo American. Stuart has led and chaired major global businesses with many parallels to our organisation, in areas such as manufacturing process and technology led innovation.

“We have materially restored Anglo American’s balance sheet and transformed the business performance over the last three years, and our task now is to unlock the very considerable value that we can see from our world-class asset base.

"Sir John Parker has chaired Anglo American through challenging times with his trademark even hand and focus on the critical business issues. I have valued his guidance enormously. On behalf of all our employees around the world and the board, I thank Sir John for his tireless leadership over the past eight years and wish him the very best for the future.”

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

anglo american  |  mining  |  companies

NEXT ON FIN24X

#GuptaLeaks: Oakbay 'doing the right thing even when no-one's watching'

2017-06-07 08:12

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Recession shock knocks volatile rand SA enters recession as GDP contracts for a consecutive quarter MUST SEE: Memes of the forecast of #capestorm #GuptaLeaks: Oakbay 'doing the right thing even when no-one's watching' Majority of motorist still not paying e-tolls
Following FIC move, DeVere now said to face US probe Stakes are high as Zim ministers meet mining execs Ethical leadership needed more than ever in a diverse Europe Gordhan launches scathing attack on Eskom The dead are bidding for government business in SA

Company Snapshot

Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

REVEALED: Siri now has a male voice #wwdc2017

2017-06-05 18:53

Apple has made some interesting announcements at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2017, such as Siri having a male voice and being able to speak new languages. Follow this blog for all the details.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...