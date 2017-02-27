Brimstone pays out 15th consecutive dividend

Cape Town - Brimstone [JSE:BRN] recorded a 22% increase in revenue and a 147% increase in operating profit for the financial year ended 31 December 2016, the company announced on Monday.

A dividend of 42 cents per share was declared.

The company pointed out that it moved from a loss position of R668.1m in the previous year to a profit of R197.3m. The major contributors to the results were Sea Harvest (which will soon be listed) and Lion of Africa Insurance Company.

Share of profits from associates and joint ventures turned from a loss of R341.5m in 2015 to a profit of R98.3m in 2016. Fair value losses improved from R429.6m in 2015 to R70.8m.

Intrinsic gross assets increased to R9.3bn. Intrinsic Net Asset Value (INAV) increased by 21.4% to R5.13bn at 31 December 2016 from R4.23bn at 31 December 2015. This translates to an INAV of R21.30 per share at 31 December 2016, up from R17.41 per share at 31 December 2015.

Brimstone executive chair Fred Robertson attributed this turnaround to a combination of "patient capital" - the ability of the group to take a long term view of its investments - together with its empowerment credentials, alliances and strategic management interventions.

Highlights of the year include Sea Harvest (85% shareholding) having increased its shareholding in Australian listed company Mareterram to a controlling interest of 55.9%. Sea Harvest is expected to list on the JSE in March.

Lion of Africa (100% shareholding) significantly reduced its losses from R179.6m to only R15.4m this year. This was driven by an improvement in the gross underwriting results, a new experienced management team, and remedial action taken in the business.

Oceana (17% shareholding) delivered dividends to Brimstone of R107.9m up from R80.6m last year and recognised R67.7m in equity accounted earnings based on Oceana’s reported full year earnings.

READ: BEE a marathon, not a sprint for Sea Harvest as firm heads to JSE

Investments

Brimstone’s investments in Equites, Life Healthcare, MTN Zakhele and Phuthuma Nathi performed well during the year, the company said in a statement.

Equites delivered a dividend of R29.6m, Life Healthcare R82.8m, MTN R0.4m and Phuthuma Nathi R91.3m, contributing to the overall 10.3% increase in dividends received of R339.9m.

Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey said the strong results in a sluggish economy show the benefits of Brimstone's long term investment view, focused management and positive interventions where required, and a portfolio of very strong investment brands.

"This year we will be paying our 15th consecutive dividend. In accordance with our view of further rationalising our investment portfolio we have disposed of certain non-core investments during the year including Taste Holdings, Rex Trueform, and Afena Capital,” said Brey.

“We’ve come a very long way from our roots as a community-based initiative with start-up capital of R3m to a company with intrinsic gross assets of over R9bn, 3 500 employees in our subsidiaries and over 24 000 staff throughout our associates and investments.”

He said Brimstone has performed well during the year and its aim will always be to deliver tangible value for its shareholders through the company’s three pronged philosophy of being profitable, empowering, and having a positive social impact.

"Our track record in creating and unlocking value for shareholders over the years is well known. We are confident that the forthcoming listing of our subsidiary Sea Harvest will be another significant point in our history of true value creation,” said Robertson.