NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Brimstone happy with results after 'perfect storm' - CEO

8 minutes ago
Carin Smith

(iStock)

Related Articles

Brimstone pays out 15th consecutive dividend

BEE a marathon, not a sprint for Sea Harvest as firm heads to JSE

Brimstone issues trading statement

Brimstone continues to rationalise portfolio

Brimstone 'resilient' in volatile market

Sea Harvest gains control of Australian company

 

Cape Town - Sticking to the basic approach to doing business it has followed since it was founded 22 years ago, is what has led to Brimstone [JSE:BRN] not only surviving a "perfect storm", but recording a 22% increase in revenue and a 147% increase in operating profit for the financial year ended 31 December 2016.

It has also declared its 15th consecutive dividend - this time 42 cents per share.

"Last year we did not have a good year. We hit a perfect storm and some of our companies did not do well," Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey told Fin24 on Tuesday.

"However, instead of listening to analysts and sell things off, we stuck with how we have been doing business for the past 22 years. We cleaned out our portfolio and worked our assets so they started performing again."

Sea Harvest performed well and Lion of Africa has stabilised so that it has now reduced its losses. Brimstone's investment in Grindrod has also turned positive now.

Oceana was Brimstone's first investment 22 years ago. The amount of about R7.5m invested then is now worth an estimated R2.7bn.

Looking forward, Brey said through its subsidiaries there is a lot of work being done in Brimstone's underlying investing companies, for instance in the US, Poland and India.

"We supported our investment companies and keep on looking at more opportunities all the time," said Brey.

READ: Brimstone pays out 15th consecutive dividend

Brimstone executive chair Fred Robertson told Fin24 the company invests for the long term and plays an active role.

"As Brimstone we are not necessarily going to other geographies, but rather do it on the back of our investment companies. Oceana, for instance, is now in the top ten fishing companies in the world. We rather have these investment companies go in and concentrate on what they know best to do," said Robertson.

Sea Harvest went into Australia and this subsidiary of Sea Harvest is going into China, for instance. Equites, which is into warehouses among other things, is in the UK. Life Healthcare is going into India, Poland and the UK.

"So, we are going global, but via our subsidiaries or investments. We have paid 15 consecutive dividends to our shareholders. Some of our shareholders even get dividends from two sources," said Robertson.

"Also, our shareholders must be quite happy with the latest dividend which is up 20%. This is because a lot of our shareholders are community based and 30 of our shareholders are NGOs serving the poorest of the poor. We now even have some international shareholders."

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Nedbank bucks low growth trend on strong interest income

41 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Prasa board dismisses acting CEO after salary scandal Pityana launches explosive attack on Molefe in open letter First impressions: Five minutes with Nokia's rebirthed 3310 Prasa CEO’s salary package not approved by the board, it says Here is what the relaunched iconic Nokia 3310 looks like
Calculate how much more you'll cough up for your sins WATCH: Why SA's budget matters to the outside world Gordhan slams 'reckless' financial institutions Calculate your tax burden WATCH: Where your tax money is going

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you want Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to address during his budget speech?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...