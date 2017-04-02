NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
In partnership with

  • Inside Labour

    Jobs must be preserved and risky products made safe, says Patrick Craven.

  • Don't commit legacide

    Common but false legacy business ideas could be slient killers of innovation, says Ian Mann.

  • A special kind of coup

    Scared or compromised ANC leaders seem ready for collective suicide, says Solly Moeng.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Tribunal to prosecute bricks company with Eskom links

Apr 02 2017 11:58

(Photo: Chris Kirchhoff, MCSA)

Company Data

Afrimat Limited [JSE:AFT]

Last traded 30
Change -1
% Change -3
Cumulative volume 16918
Market cap 0

Last Updated: 31-03-2017 at 05:00. Prices are delayed by 15 minutes. Source: McGregor BFA

View company snapshot for more news and data

Related Articles

Watchdog clamps down on 7 companies in cartel conduct

Pipes manufacturers colluded - Competition Tribunal

Competition Commission spreads tentacles in fruit & veg crackdown

Competition Commission raids fresh produce market 'cartel'

The man leading the fight against collusion

Busting collusion

 

Cape Town – The Competition Commission has referred a company, which has an exclusive contract with Eskom, for prosecution in the Competition Tribunal for abusing its dominance by charging excessive prices, the body said in a statement on Sunday. 

Afrimat [JSE:AFT] – the supplier of a main ingredient in clinker bricks largely used in the construction of RDP houses through its wholly owned subsidiary Clinker Supplies – has exclusive rights from Eskom to source waste ash from dumps at three disused coal-fired power stations in Gauteng (Klip and Vaal) and the Free State (Vuurfontein). Afrimat also has royalty and indefinite land rental agreements with Eskom until the ash dumps are exhausted.  

The Competition Commission explains that the company is therefore the only supplier of clinker ash within a 100km radius of each respective ash dump site. 

“This means it is dominant in the relevant geographic markets for the production and supply of the clinker ash aggregate. Clinker brick manufacturers in these areas, who use the clinker ash aggregate, are dependent on Afrimat.”

READ: Pipes manufacturers colluded - Competition Tribunal 

An investigation was initiated by the Competition Commissioner in March 2015 against Afrimat and its two subsidiaries, Clinker and SA Block and Concrete (Pty) Ltd. Afrimat acquired Clinker in 2002 and following the acquisition, Afrimat escalated the pricing of clinker ash aggregate significantly. The investigation found that the prices exceeded its economic value dramatically. 

Clinker ash aggregate is used as a main ingredient to produce clinker bricks, generally used for state-funded low cost housing which provides shelter for the poor. It is waste ash (or coal ash) generated by coal-fired power stations. In South Africa, Eskom disposes of the ash in ash dumps near its power stations.  

READ: Competition Commission ups cartel investigations

“The Commission has found that Afrimat abused its dominant position from 2012 until at least 2016 (the conduct may be ongoing) by charging clinker bricks manufacturers excessive prices to the detriment of consumers. In addition, the Commission found that the prices bear no relation to the economic value of the product,” the statement read.  

The Commission is seeking an order from the Tribunal declaring that Afrimat has contravened the Competition Act and that it must pay the maximum fine (administrative penalty) allowable by law which amounts to 10% of its annual turnover in South Africa as well as its exports from the country.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

afrimat  |  eskom  |  competition commission  |  price fixing

NEXT ON FIN24X

No, you shut up

2017-04-02 06:02

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Gordhan opens up about Habib Bank Cyril is sadly not SA’s saviour, says economist Gigaba's plan for radical economic transformation Gordhan case: Gupta conspiracy theories don't hold up 'I have no business interests' – Gigaba
Brexit begins as EU receives divorce papers from UK A coup d’êtat of a special kind ‘White monopoly capital' an excuse to avoid SA’s real problems How does SA Inc perform? Nene: Let's hope Zuma can explain Gordhan recall to appease investors

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think women are under-represented in leadership positions globally?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...