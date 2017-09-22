NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Starting date for new SAA CEO finally set

27 minutes ago

Harde werk lê voor. Vuyani Jarana sal die leisels oorneem by die Suid-Afrikaanse Lugdiens.

Cape Town - Vuyani Jarana will start as new CEO of South African Airways (SAA) on 1 November 2017, the airline announced on Friday afternoon.

"The decision follows the conclusion of negotiations with his current employer on his release date,” said SAA Spokesperson Tlali Tlali.
 
According to the statement by SAA, the appointment of Jarana will bring stability at the executive tier of the airline’s leadership.

It will also enable acting CEO Musa Zwane to return to the maintenance subsidiary, SAA Technical, where he is a full time CEO.  
 
One of Jarana’s major responsibilities will be to ensure the effective implementation of SAA’s recently finalised five-year corporate plan. SAA must return to commercial sustainability in the shortest time possible, according to the statement.
 
"The board of directors will support Mr Jarana and his executive team in every way possible and will exercise fiduciary responsibilities on SAA in accordance with the law and in line with the expectations of the shareholder," said Tlali.
 
“This is an important step forward that will boost staff morale and instill confidence in our business from suppliers, customers and stakeholders at large.”

