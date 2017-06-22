NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
South Ocean to pay R13m penalty

Jun 22 2017 19:16


Cape Town - Power cable supplier South Ocean Holdings agreed to a R13m penalty, relating to price fixing and collusive tendering.

It announced in a Stock Exchange News Statement on Thursday that the administrative penalty is a percentage of it’s annual turnover for the financial year ending February 2010.

The Competition Tribunal said South Ocean Electric Wire Company (SOEW) admitted that it engaged in price fixing, market division and collusive tendering between November 2003 and November 2012.
 
The Competition Commission first lodged a complaint with the Tribunal on 16 March 2010. The complaint was updated twice to include additional companies in the power cable supply market. 

In its complaint the Commission said the investigation revealed that companies in the wire cable supply section had come to an agreement, separate to the contraventions by companies through the Association of Electric Cable Manufactures.  
 
It found that Alvern Cables, Tulisa Cable, Aberdare Cable and South Ocean Electric Wire Company had fixed the selling price of power cables to wholesalers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers (OEMS) between 2001 and 2010.
 
"SOEW has admitted that it agreed, alternatively engaged in a concerted practice, with Abedare Cables to divide the market between 2001 and 2007."
 
The Tribunal added that SOEW, together with other power cable manufacturers, was also found to have contravened the Competition Act through decisions by the Association of Electric Cable Manufactures to fix the selling price of power cables by using a price adjustment formula which it circulated to members monthly.

