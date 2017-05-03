SAA gets final court order against cabin crew strike

Johannesburg - The Labour Court granted South African Airways (SAA) a final order against the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) and its members. This was after the court had granted an interim order in favour of the airline on 26 April.

The order interdicts Sacca and its members from embarking on industrial action and declares the industrial action an unprotected strike.



“We do not see this as a matter of winners and losers,” SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said on Wednesday.



“For us the key objective remains focusing on those things we must immediately pay attention to, so that the company remains in business and its employees looked after."

Tlali said those things include exploring avenues that will lead to a resolution of disputed issues between the airline and the affected employees.

"Our cabin crew members are key to the successful and safe operation of this airline, and as customer-facing ambassadors their work satisfaction and morale remain high priority. In addition, we must ensure business continuity through stable operations and provide our customers with a sense of travel certainty,” added Tlali.

He said SAA's board of directors remains committed to supporting management and the labour union to find lasting solutions to issues under dispute. A mechanism has been proposed for consideration by Sacca to have a facilitated dispute resolution process during the next two months.



“We are inviting Sacca back to the negotiating table as soon as possible and would like parties to have open minds when deliberating and considering options. It is in the interests of all parties to find lasting solutions to the issues in dispute. We remain confident that a final solution to this matter will be found in the coming days," said Tlali.



"The financial sustainability of the airline remains of paramount importance to the board and executive of SAA. The programme to ensure that the airline’s financial situation is turned around is in full steam to ensure that SAA returns to profitability once again."