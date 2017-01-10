NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

R12m for foreign firm to manage SA's airline mergers

7 minutes ago
Liesl Peyper

(iStock)

Related Articles

SAA versus Air New Zealand – some telling, revealing comparisons

Meet SAA ‘whistle-blower’ that saved SA taxpayers billions of rands

Ex-SAA CEO planning to take on SAA, Mango on own turf

EXCLUSIVE: SAA finally reveals financial state of Mango Airlines

SA airline consolidation: No firm decision yet

SA Express won’t table results after failing auditor’s test

 

Cape Town - It will cost government R12.1m to make use of the services of Bain and Company, the Boston-based consultancy firm appointed to manage the merger of South Africa’s three state airlines - SAA, Mango and SA Express, said Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown. 

Responding to a parliamentary question posed by the DA’s Alf Lees, Brown said the scope of the work entails the development of an “optimal corporate structure to re-align the state-owned airlines” and that the consultancy will take cognisance of industry best practices.

READ: SA hires Bain, Abacus to advise on loss-making airlines  

In October 2016 at a meeting of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa in Namibia, Brown said airlines worldwide were compelled to restructure their operations to address inefficiencies and remain relevant to the markets they serve. 

“The same is the case with SAA, SA Express and Mango that are in need of such restructuring to effectively and sustainably deliver on their respective mandates,” she said at the time. 

She emphasised though that the “strategic intent” of government is to maintain control and oversight of the state airlines. 

At a portfolio committee meeting of Parliament later in November, Brown said that that there is a merger plan for the airlines, but that it would take three years, BusinessLive reported

She said a holding company for the three separate airlines could be created, or they could be merged into one entity. Another possibility would be to sell a 25% stake in the newly formed holding company to a strategic partner. 

Privatisation calls 

There have been several calls from business and opposition parties for the national carrier to be privatised. 

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone earlier said that “full privatisation” was the only solution to prevent the negative impact SAA has on South Africa’s fiscus. 

The IFP’s Mangosuthu Buthelezi also previously said that South Africa is "pouring good money after bad" and that government should be privatising state-owned entitties, such as SAA. 

READ: 'Privatisation the solution for SOEs'

The national carrier has in the past two financial years made a combined financial loss of over R7bn, while Mango recorded a loss of R36.9m in the financial year at the end of February 2016. 

Both SAA and SA Express are surviving on state debt guarantees at a time when the government is trying to rein in spending and raise revenue amid slowing economic growth.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

mango airline  |  saa  |  sa express  |  lynne brown  |  privatisation  |  merger

NEXT ON FIN24X

SA property stocks shine

2017-01-10 17:19

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Guptas to prove conspiracy claims on January 20 - report Joburg banner brands FNB as 'Flippen Negligent Bankers' Wild Coast mourns man who inspired anti-toll, anti-mine activism SHARE WATCH: 5 shares to watch in 2017 WARNING: MMM makes comeback with new currency
SAA is watching its lunch being eaten by the Gulf Three SA can inspire the world without kowtowing to criminals INTERVIEW: Christo Wiese's daughter's jewellery makes it onto Hollywood red carpets How Trump's Twitter rage could revive gold Thuli's wish for 2017: I see Zuma putting SA above self

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: SMALL BUSINESS

From fossils to finance – that’s been the career trajectory of Dr Merrill van der Walt, a palaeontologist until recently. She is now a statistician with a difference.
 
Related links:
Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

Breitbart nabs Wall Street Journal vet to expand audience

2017-01-10 09:11

In a bid to expand its influence in the era of Donald Trump, Breitbart News, has hired veteran financial journalist John Carney of The Wall Street Journal to lead a new finance and economics section.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

How did you buy your property?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...