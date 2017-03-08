NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • A budget - by Zuma?

    Jac Laubscher takes a look at what SA could expect from a budget drawn up by Jacob Zuma.

  • Phoney land grab call

    Land seizure without compensation is exercising power without justice, says Terry Bell.

  • Dangerous definitions

    It's time to rethink using outdated definitions as a basis for legal decisions, says Mandi Smallhorne.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Prasa board dissolved with immediate effect

Mar 08 2017 15:16
Liesl Peyper

Minister of Transport Dipuo Peters. (GCIS)

Related Articles

Axed CEO Letsoalo refused to discuss pay - Prasa board member

Sparks fly at Prasa parly briefing

Gautrain extension to complement, not compete with Prasa

Prasa appoints new acting CEO

Union slates Letsoalo's 350% salary hike vs 3% for Prasa workers

I am entitled to R5.9m - acting Prasa CEO

 

Cape Town – Transport Minister Dipuo Peters on Wednesday dissolved the board of the Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa) with immediate effect, according to acting director general of transport Mathabatha Mokonyama.

He was part of a delegation consisting of the Department of Transport and Prasa board members and management who briefed Parliament on issues plaguing the state-owned entity.

Mokonyama said Peters will institute “interim measures”, which will be announced at a later stage according to news broadcaster eNCA.

Peters through a letter to Mokonyama cited a number of reasons for her decision to dismiss the board, including issues that emerged from the portfolio committee on transport.

The announcement came on the back of heated exchanges between MPs, board members and Prasa’s former acting CEO Collins Letsoalo over a two-day period.

MPs on Wednesday decided to establish an ad hoc committee to look into the irregularities at Prasa.

“We need firm detail, such as the appointment of Werksmans (Attorneys) to do a forensic investigation, reasons for selecting this particular contract, the scope of the assignment and payments,” said Democratic Alliance MP Chris Hunsinger.

His utterances came after Letsoalo earlier indicated he had refused to pay an invoice to Werksmans Attorneys for work done.

Dikeledi Magadzi, chairperson of the portfolio committee on transport, said the resolution to establish an inquiry was not taken lightly by the committee. “After two days of deliberations, the committee still did not have a sense of whether Prasa will be saved,” said Magadzi.

“It is important that Prasa works if we are to grow the economy and deliver on the mandate to get poor South Africans to work.

“As things are now, there is no sense that the board is in control of anything. It does not seem that there are controls at the entity to ensure good governance in line with legislation. That said, the committee is of the view that the entity could still be saved.”

Magadzi said the terms of reference and composition of the inquiry will be decided at the next committee meeting.

“Representatives and officials should at all times seek to be of use to the poor people we are meant to serve. Prasa is spending public funds resolving disputes and fighting among officials and, in the meantime, delivery to the people is suffering,” said Magadzi.

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Dropping the hammer on gender discrimination

27 minutes ago
Partner content

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
OUTA turns to court to declare SAA's Dudu Myeni 'delinquent' Prasa board dissolved with immediate effect Brown wants state capture inquiry to go ahead Women face conflicting demands keeping glass ceiling in place MTN SA boss quits to join Altron
Can Brian Molefe be redeemed? Govt's crisis of legitimacy fuels tax revolts - OUTA I didn't join govt to make money - Ramaphosa on SAA claims Don't rely too much on personal income tax, warns commission The outlook for value investors

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think women are under-represented in leadership positions globally?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...