NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
In partnership with
Loading...

PPC creates 70 extra jobs at cement plant

7 minutes ago
Justin Brown
-


Related Articles

Africa's richest man may enter bidding war for PPC

AfriSam said to be talking to partner to secure PPC deal

PPC reports positive first-quarter volumes in most markets

AfriSam to eye other deals if tie-up with PPC fails

S&P downgrade sees PPC profits dive by 93%

AfriSam CEO to step down amid PPC merger talks

 

PPC has made an “extra effort” to create 70 more temporary local jobs at the SK9 expansion project at its North West Slurry cement plant, following a government investigation into the presence of at least 242 Chinese workers at the factory.

In late January, the departments of home affairs and labour began investigating how the Chinese nationals obtained permission to work and live at the plant for up to three years. They are employed by Chinese company CBMI Construction.

Labour federation Cosatu and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) also looked into the matter.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla and the NUM’s Livhuwani Mammburu were unable to comment on the matter this week.

The department of labour found that employees at the Slurry site weren’t registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

“When we conducted inspections in February, we found that the company had not registered employees with the UIF. This has since been corrected,” said the department’s chief inspector in North West, Boikie Mampuru.

PPC spokesperson Siobhan McCarthy didn’t respond to an email this week seeking comment on the status of PPC’s workers and whether they had been signed up with the UIF.

Mampuru said all sub-contractors at the site were compliant.

The department of home affairs gave the presence of the Chinese workers the all clear.

McCarthy said 70 more local employees were recruited after January.

Previously, PPC said the SK9 expansion would not create any permanent jobs, but about 140 temporary local construction jobs and other employment.

McCarthy said this brought the number of total local temporary jobs on the project to about 200.

The increase was due to PPC’s “extra effort” to create jobs for locals on the project.

McCarthy said the 242 Chinese nationals working on the site in January had valid visas.

“In June 2017, the Slurry SK9 project entered its final phase, requiring the specialist skills of commissioning engineers. The department of home affairs has issued all visas required for the completion of the project,” she said.

The department of home affairs said “nothing was amiss” at the Slurry plant.

“We felt that any delay to the project would not be in the national interest,” department spokesperson David Hlabane said.

“Therefore, we advised PPC to make use of the services of the department’s foreign office coordination and corporate account units for advice on application and processing of visas, particularly when new projects are scheduled.”

The Chinese workers were employed as part of PPC’s project to add capacity to its Slurry plant, with a R1.7 billion investment into its new kiln.

Hlabane said CBMI registered a local company to help employ local workers and to acquire work visas for expatriate workers with the required skills.

“To compliment the CBMI workforce on site, CBMI employed skilled and unskilled labour from nearby communities.”

The initial inspection at the Slurry site was conducted on January 30 and 31. The preliminary report on the Chinese workers was submitted in February and the final report was completed in May.

McCarthy said everything from PPC’s point of view was resolved in June.

Hlabane said the main reason the Chinese workers were in the country was because of their “specialised skills”.

McCarthy said home affairs subsequently issued all visas CBMI employees needed for the project to be completed.

Hlabane said home affairs took into account that the construction of the new plant was in its final phase.

Work started in October 2015 and is scheduled to be completed next year.

In making its decision, the department considered the anticipated cost to PPC and to the South African economy in the event that PPC did not finish the project on time.

Another issue considered was that major equipment performance guarantees, as stipulated in the contract, would become null and void if supervisors and/or engineers from the manufacturers did not supervise the installation and commissioning of this specialised machinery.

PPC would not get the training to operate and maintain the new plant, Hlabane said.

“To ensure that [PPC’s] employees have the necessary skills and knowledge to operate and maintain the new plant, offshore training schedules would be provided. This will ensure the transfer of specialised skills and knowledge from the Chinese specialists to PPC Slurry employees,” he said.

A total of 320 intercompany transfer visas were issued to CBMI Construction, which won the tender for the upgrade project.

In January, department of labour spokesperson Mokgadi Pela said an application had been received for 400 Chinese nationals to work at the PPC plant.

This figure tallies with the 400 available positions CBMI advertised in The Times newspaper at the end of July 2015.

The advertisements stipulated that there was “no accommodation available – provide own”. There were also “no relocation fees”.

However, a compound was built to house the 242 Chinese workers on the site for the duration of their stay.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

ppc  |  home affairs  |  china  |  labour  |  sa economy  |  job creation  |  cement  |  industrial

NEXT ON FIN24X

SA’s secured loans will see only limited weakness – Moody’s

2017-09-08 20:09

 
 
 

Read Fin24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Massive solar storm could affect DStv and internet Brown demands that Eskom clarify Trillian report Africa's richest man may enter bidding war for PPC PICS: High-spec, low-priced Nokia 8 launched in SA Why now, Gupta lawyers ask, as Bank of Baroda cries reputational harm
Yes, but punish those behind Bell Pottinger too Seventy-eight billion reasons why Bitcoin's the new gold: Gadfly Yoco and that beaten-down eatery in the US LIST: How SARS can avert delays in refunds Britain was 'stupid' to vote for Brexit, says an EU official

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...