NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Inside Labour

    Xenophobia won't solve problems and can lead to even more exploitation of workers, says Patrick Craven.

  • Big data and entertainment

    Technology is leading to profound industry changes, says Ian Mann.

  • Tax revolts

    Today's "wrongful" focused revolts may shape tomorrow's laws, says Wayne Duvenage.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

New deal will keep Miller beer in SA

6 minutes ago


Related Articles

AB InBev offers SAB managers severance packages amid changes

AB InBev to sell its Distell stake to PIC

AB InBev reports surprise earnings drop

AB InBev, SABMiller deal to cost Delta bottling deal with Coca-Cola

It's official: Goodbye SABMiller. Hello AB InBev

SABMiller deal boosts net reserves to $42bn

 

Cape Town - Miller Genuine Draft will be distributed in South Africa by Heineken from 1 April 2017, following an agreement between Heineken South Africa and Miller owner Molson Coors International.

Miller was part of the SABMiller portfolio from 2002 to 2016, but was sold as part of regulation requirements that Anheuser-Busch InBev required ahead of its $103bn acquisition of SAB in 2016. Molson Coors bought the 58% stake in October 2016 for $12bn.

Miller was first launched in South Africa in 2004, two years after SAB bought the American brewer.

Heineken is one of SAB's biggest competitors and has often been at loggerheads with the brewer. In 2007, Heineken revoked a 40-year deal with SAB, which had given SAB the production, marketing, sales and distribution rights to Amstel in Southern Africa.

This was part of Heineken's move to become a major player in the South African beer market. In 2010, it opened a R3.5bn brewery south of Johannesburg, where it produces Heineken and Amstel.

Heineken SA managing director Ruud van den Eijnden announced the latest agreement in a statement on Monday, saying they are very pleased to have reached this agreement with Molson Coors International.

“We believe that the Miller Genuine Draft brand perfectly complements our existing brand portfolio and will help to grow our business in South Africa.

“We are determined to grow the brand and are convinced that we have the right experience and skills to deliver on this aspiration as part of our strategy to win.

“This agreement is an important milestone for our company and our relationship with Molson Coors International.

“We do not foresee any impact for our consumers and customers as we have worked closely with Molson Coors International to guarantee a smooth transition.

“We are fully committed to the highest product quality standards and our customers can expect the same levels of customer service experienced across our existing brand portfolio.”

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

ab inbev  |  sabmiller  |  heineken  |  miller

NEXT ON FIN24X

Secret of the Kibali mine: Flying people in and gold bars out

2017-03-06 09:00

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Sassa, Net1 agree to new contract terms, but need Treasury approval - report SARS at risk of imploding Most desirable passports don’t include the US Big headache for many of richest in the world SANRAL takes big step towards economic transformation
Can Brian Molefe be redeemed? Govt's crisis of legitimacy fuels tax revolts - OUTA I didn't join govt to make money - Ramaphosa on SAA claims Don't rely too much on personal income tax, warns commission The outlook for value investors

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you want Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to address during his budget speech?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...