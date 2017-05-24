NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Busa, BBC split unpacked

    Who will lose and who stands to gain as the business bodies cut ties, asks Solly Moeng.

  • Noakes soap opera

    How many millions more will be sunk into a seemingly pointless vendetta, asks Mandi Smallhorne.

  • Downgrade scenarios

    An analyst takes a look at how credit downgrades have affected countries around the world.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

MPs give Denel chair Mantsha a drubbing

May 24 2017 11:40
Liesl Peyper, Bloomberg

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan now serves on the portfolio committee on public enterprises. (Netwerk24)

Related Articles

Gordhan launches scathing attack on Eskom

Gordhan axing destroyed trust, business leaders told Zuma

Court must dismiss Denel bid with costs, says Treasury

Gigaba brings controversial advisers to Treasury

Cabinet approves measures to improve SOEs

Denel unqualified audit questioned

 

Cape Town – Denel board chairperson Dan Mantsha received a longue-lashing from Members of Parliament on Wednesday for disrespecting the institution and not being forthcoming with information.

Denel was asked to appear before the portfolio committee on public enterprises to give an update on the suspension of senior officials and the intended joint venture with the Gupta-linked VR Laser Asia.

Before the meeting started, MPs objected because the content of the presentation was a replication of information provided earlier. Committee chairperson Zukiswa Rantho, also an ANC MP, however ruled that the meeting should nevertheless continue.

Pravin Gordhan, former finance minister and recently appointed as ANC MP on the committee, agreed with Rantho, saying Denel should carry on with its presentation. “Let’s go. There are contradictions in the presentation. We must get Denel here as often as we can and not only read about them in the newspapers. We must find out who they really serve.”

In his introduction Mantsha hit back, saying it’s the “seventh” time that the state-owned entity has been asked to appear before Parliament.

“At every instance we’ve always attended promptly as requested. I’d like to place it on record that we serve the Republic (of South Africa) with pride and dignity and commitment. We have been given responsibility to lead Denel and we’re doing so diligently. It appears one among you seem not to understand this,” Mantsha said in reference to Gordhan’s comment.

Rantho stopped Mantsha and told him that he had started off on the wrong foot.

“You’ve given us this information six times. Now you cast aspersions on members and say we’re brainless. You can’t speak to Members of Parliament who’ve been sworn in under oath like this. We ask you to apologise.”

Natasha Mazzone, Democratic Alliance spokesperson on public enterprises, also lambasted Mantsha for his comments. “You represent South Africa because you were employed. I am here (as an MP) because I was voted in.

“You account to me when you come here. It’s my job to hold you to account. If you wish not to account you can leave and we’ll find other measures to hold you to account. That’s why you’re called here again and again. Don’t underestimate the intelligence of Parliament,” Mazzone said.  

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Major leadership changes at Lewis as profits slump

2017-05-24 08:41

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
#Molefe: Eskom and Brown fail to convince Parliament ANC leaders to discuss Zuma removal at NEC - Bloomberg Gordhan launches scathing attack on Eskom Brown opens up on how Eskom kept her in the dark Rand rallies on report of Zuma removal talks
Stakes are high as Zim ministers meet mining execs Ethical leadership needed more than ever in a diverse Europe Gordhan launches scathing attack on Eskom The dead are bidding for government business in SA Noakes legal soap opera costs taxpayers plenty

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...