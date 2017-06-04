Involve public in roads policy, urges Transport Department

Leipzig – It is very important for the South African
Department of Transport to consult with the public and stakeholders regarding
its roads policy, according to Abram Chego, the department’s director of rural
and non-motorised transport.
“In South Africa we try our best to consult with the public as
determined in our Constitution,” he said during a panel discussion at the 10th
annual summit of the International Transport Forum (ITF).
“We talk to stakeholders, including business and NGOs. It is
important to involve members of communities in the process.”
Chego said stakeholder participation is just as important.
“It is important for project implementers to analyse their
stakeholders properly and how they will benefit from a project. Explain to them
how they will benefit and do not try to pull the wool over their eyes,” he
said.
“Navigate the terrain well as some people would want to
continue to disrupt matters so they can continue to benefit.”
For him it is also important to know which channels of
communication to use to reach stakeholders and keep them informed. For example,
not everyone might have access to social media or the internet.
“Do a proper needs analysis and inform the public and
stakeholders properly. Establish the dynamics involved and have experts find
out what communities want,” he said.
“Take a holistic approach to understand the needs of people
and bring the technical people so they can explain to the people.”
Mans Lonnroth, former State Secretary for the Environment in
Sweden, was another member of the same panel discussion. In his view, public
participation will never replace political decisions, but it can help with it.
“The ‘how’ of a project is often much more difficult than
the ‘what’,” he said. “Technical experts must learn to listen and talk to
people.”
For panel member Manuela Lopez Menendez, Secretary of Works
at the National Ministry of Transport of Argentina, it is very important to
know who your stakeholders are.
“It is not easy to make the people part of projects. Of
course you cannot always make everyone happy, but you must listen to them and
inform them also of your view,” she said.
“Look for solutions and sometimes you have to do something
even if some people are not happy about it. You must, however, explain to them
why you are doing something.”
For her transparency is the most important aspect.
“Tell people the truth about projects. Talk to them and try
to find solutions. Often their concerns and problems can be resolved in another
way.”
Monika Zimmermann, Deputy Secretary General of Local
Governments of Sustainability (ICLEI), said during the panel discussion that it
is very important to have public participation at the right time and in the
right way.
“Public involvement is beneficial as it brings amazing
results and leads to higher implementation and less risk of failure,” she said.
“Public participation can anchor decision making beyond
political changes and solutions become better and richer.”
She emphasised that clear political leadership is also very
important.
Another member of the panel, Rafael Schvartzman, regional
vice president for Europe of the International Air Transport Association (Iata)
said the foundation of what he calls “smart regulation” is consultation to
properly assess the impact of what is intended to be done.
“Public and stakeholder participation cannot just be a case
of ticking the box,” he said.
· Fin24 is the guest of the ITF at its summit.