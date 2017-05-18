NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Supply chain benefits

    It may be unsexy but developing your supply chain brings big gains, says Ian Mann.

  • The enemy within

    Meek cows who defend corrupt leaders aid and abet state capture, says Solly Moeng.

  • Judgment ignored

    Who can enforce a judge’s decisions when those responsible fail to so, asks Mandi Smallhorne.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

GM wheels out of SA after 90 years

18 minutes ago
John Bowker, Bloomberg News


Related Articles

GM SA revises output schedule as economy deteriorates

Tesla overtakes GM in market value as US stocks rise

GM CEO: No change in production plans despite Trump tweet

GM truck and SUV build boosts profit

 

Johannesburg - General Motors, which initially started vehicle production in South Africa in 1926, plans to sell its manufacturing plant in the country to Japanese truckmaker Isuzu Motors as part of a worldwide reorganisation to focus on more profitable businesses.

Isuzu will take over GM’s commercial-vehicle factory in the coastal city of Port Elizabeth and will also buy the US automaker’s 30% share of a truck manufacturing joint venture, GM said in a statement on Thursday. The company didn’t disclose financial details of the transaction. GM will also stop selling Chevrolet cars in the country.

“We determined that continued or increased investment in manufacturing in South Africa would not provide GM the expected returns of other global investment opportunities,” Stefan Jacoby, president of international operations, said in the statement.

The move comes as part of Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra’s review of the business following its plan to sell European operations to Peugeot maker PSA Group. The company also announced a scaling back of its Indian operation, which will now only be used for exports. GM sold a majority stake in its East African business in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi to Isuzu in February.

At Mary Barra’s GM, it’s profit before all else

Auto manufacturing is one of the bright spots in the South African economy, which last year expanded at the slowest pace since a 2009 recession.

The government’s auto-incentive programme has attracted companies including Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and BMW to set up and invest in factories, which produce vehicles mainly for sale abroad.

In August, a Chinese state-owned car manufacturer agreed to build an R11bn auto plant in South Africa, the biggest investment in a vehicle-production facility in the country in four decades.

After starting production of Chevrolets in South Africa in 1926, GM divested its holdings in the country in 1985 and then revived activities in 1997. GM said it is continuing to work with PSA on the prospects for the Opel brand in the country.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

NEXT ON FIN24X

Absa Capital staff said to stage walkout after top black manager overlooked

2017-05-18 11:46

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Zuma risks showdown with own party in power play Molefe: Resigned, retired, retrenched, retained … which is it? Here's how to protect yourself against WannaCry and other malware Eskom claims it didn't pay Gupta-linked Trillian a cent Rand reels from Trump turmoil
Eradicating the scourge of corruption Ignorance aids and abets state capture It's ANC against Zuma as Eskom hails return of 'Papa Action' Molefe Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs - survey SA start-ups not just in the game, they're winning - Getsmarter CEO

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...