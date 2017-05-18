GM wheels out of SA after 90 years

Isuzu will take over GM’s commercial-vehicle factory in the coastal
city of Port Elizabeth and will also buy the US automaker’s 30%
share of a truck manufacturing joint venture, GM said in a
statement on Thursday. The company didn’t disclose financial details of
the transaction. GM will also stop selling Chevrolet cars in the
country.
“We determined that continued or increased investment in
manufacturing in South Africa would not provide GM the expected returns
of other global investment opportunities,”
Stefan Jacoby, president of international operations, said in the
statement.
The move comes as part of Chief Executive Officer
Mary Barra’s review of the business following its plan to sell European
operations to Peugeot maker PSA Group. The company also announced a
scaling back of its Indian operation, which will now only be used for
exports. GM sold a majority stake in its East African business in the
Kenyan capital of Nairobi to Isuzu in February.
At Mary Barra’s GM, it’s profit before all else
Auto manufacturing is one of the bright spots in the South African
economy, which last year expanded at the slowest pace since a 2009
recession.
The government’s auto-incentive programme has attracted
companies including Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and BMW to set
up and invest in factories, which produce vehicles mainly for sale
abroad.
In August, a Chinese state-owned car manufacturer
agreed to build an R11bn auto plant in South
Africa, the biggest investment in a vehicle-production facility in the
country in four decades.
After starting production of Chevrolets in South Africa in 1926, GM
divested its holdings in the country in 1985 and then revived activities
in 1997. GM said it is continuing to work with PSA on the prospects for
the Opel brand in the country.
