Gigaba must review Myeni’s reappointment at SAA, committee resolves

13 minutes ago
Matthew le Cordeur
SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni. (Pic: Gallo Images)

SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni. (Pic: Gallo Images)

Cape Town – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba must review the reappointment of SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni, parliament’s standing committee of finance resolved on Wednesday.

The committee voted in agreement with the resolution on Wednesday evening.

Myeni was supposed to complete her third term as chairperson at the end of August, but Treasury said she can only be replaced at the airline’s AGM, which can only occur in November due to a delay in the publishing of its annual financial results.

ANC MP Derek Hanekom said clarity was required, as Myeni had reportedly stated that she would only go when “ubaba” – a reference to her friend President Jacob Zuma – left office.

READ:

The committee tasked parliament’s legal adviser, advocate Frank Jenkins, to explain why a review was required.

In his official advice, Jenkins said Myeni will not be able to stand for a fourth term, according to SAA’s memorandum of incorporation.

What needed clarity was whether Treasury extended her appointment or if it reappointed her to the position.

Furthermore, Treasury should clarify whether it notified the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (Cipro), as “section 70(6) of the Companies Act requires a company file a notice within 10 days after a person becomes or ceases to be a director of the company” with Cipro.

Jenkins proposed that the committee resolve that Gigaba provide documentary evidence of Myeni’s reappointment and the notice to Cipro.

“In the event that the chairperson of the board retained her position in terms of the memorandum of incorporation, the committee requests the minister to provide the committee with all relevant supporting documentation to clarify this position,” he said.

Using the legal advice as its basis, the committee agreed to officially ask Gigaba to review the reappointment of Myeni and to respond within seven days.

"The committee strongly recommended that the annual general meeting be held before the end of this calendar year," the resolution says.

Earlier, Gigaba pledged to add new board members in November that had aviation skills, after DA MP Alf Lees raised issues of inadequate skills on the ailing airline’s board.

ALSO READ: Myeni’s successor up to Cabinet – Ramaphosa


saa  |  dudu myeni  |  malusi gigaba

