NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Gigaba maintains he opposes Denel-VR Laser deal

54 minutes ago
Liesl Peyper

One of Denel's aeroplanes. (Denel)

Related Articles

Gordhan leads the charge against Denel on Gupta links

Gupta-linked VR Laser Asia eyes R2bn from Denel

Gigaba halts Denel's deal with Gupta-linked firm - report

EFF: This is what will happen if a Gupta puppet controls Treasury

Gupta-linked VR Laser mum on bank account closures

ANC MPs see nothing wrong with Denel deal

 

Cape Town – National Treasury on Friday confirmed that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is opposing Denel’s joint venture with VR Laser Asia as had previously been reported. 

He also asked the parties involved to refrain from making misleading public statements. 

Gigaba’s statement comes on the back of a Parliamentary briefing at which Denel board chairperson Daniel Mantsha contended its meeting with Gigaba some weeks ago had been “exploratory” and to address the Finance Minister’s concerns with the intended deal. 

READ: MPs give Denel chair Mantsha a drubbing

“National Treasury would like to place on record that Minister Malusi Gigaba held a meeting with the Denel chairperson Mr Daniel Mantshe to discuss the Denel Asia joint venture. At the meeting, Minister Gigaba reiterated his opposition to the joint venture with VR Laser Asia given the fragile financial situation that Denel is in,” the statement read.

“The Minister further invited Denel to withdraw its litigation against National Treasury. The position of the Minister of Finance has not changed in this regard. He remains opposed to the transaction for reasons stated elaborately in the National Treasury affidavit to court.” 

The Sunday Times previously reported that Gigaba had met with Mantsha on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa held in Durban in the first week of May, instructing him to deregister Denel Asia and dissolve the joint venture with VR Laser Asia.

Asked about his meeting with Gigaba in Parliament on Wednesday, Mantsha said the meeting with the Finance Minister was to address Gigaba’s concerns about the impasse between National Treasury and Denel over the joint venture. 

READ: 'Denel is not captured by anyone' - board chair

“The minister wanted to understand how the impasse can be resolved,” Mantsha told members of the portfolio committee on public enterprises. “The meeting was to explain to the minister where the noise was coming from, and the minister said he’ll meet with Minister (Lynne) Brown (of Public Enterprises) to formally discuss the matter.” 

Mantsha however did not want to elaborate on whether Gigaba told him to deregister Denel Asia and dissolve the joint venture with VR Laser Asia. 

“We can confirm the meeting took place, but the contents remain with the minister and us,” Mantsha said. 

Gigaba said at a media briefing on Tuesday following his budget vote speech in Parliament that he is yet to meet with Brown. 

READ: Court must dismiss Denel bid with costs, says Treasury 

He did however express concern over the fact that Denel approached the high court in Pretoria in a bid to compel Treasury and the minister of finance to approve the joint venture.

In Friday’s statement, Gigaba said that the matter between Denel and National Treasury is currently before the courts and that he won’t comment until the matter has been finalised. 

We hope that the other parties will also respect the court process and refrain from misleading public comments," Gigaba said. 

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Former minister heads up new health care cooperative

21 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Letter reveals Brown knew about Molefe's early retirement deal Koko gets Twitter whiplash over Gordhan tweet Gigaba implicated in academics' state capture report Now Zwane wants 30% minimum black mine ownership - sources Gigaba confirms he didn't sign nuclear deal with Russia
Following FIC move, DeVere now said to face US probe Stakes are high as Zim ministers meet mining execs Ethical leadership needed more than ever in a diverse Europe Gordhan launches scathing attack on Eskom The dead are bidding for government business in SA

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...