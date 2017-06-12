NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Candidate for National Lotteries Commission chair shortlisted for 'experience, qualifications' - Davies

44 minutes ago
Liesl Peyper


Cape Town – Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies defended his shortlisting of the incumbent Lotteries Commission chairperson Alfred Nevhutanda to serve for another term at the helm of the institution. 

In response to a question posed by Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson on trade and industry Dean Macpherson to convey the rationale behind the decision to include Nevuthanda, Davies said he was shortlisted based on his "experience, track record and qualifications". 

According to the Lotteries Commission's website, Nevuthanda has a PhD in both music and Education and has a professorship in Environmental Sciences "among various other academic qualifications". 

Macpherson, however, is of the view that Nevuthanda is an unsuitable candidate, as he is "conflicted by political ideology". 

"While chairperson of the Lotteries Board, a number of donations were made to ANC-aligned organisations," Macpherson said, "such as R40m to the 'Kissing festival' held by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) in 2010 and a R1m grant to Cosatu – a tripartite alliance member, for its their birthday bash in 2011."

READ: EFF concerned about calibre of NYDA candidates 

In addition, Nevuthanda also appeared as a guest speaker at an ANC rally in the Western Cape before the 2014 general elections, Macpherson said. 

In reaction to Macpherson’s utterances, the National Lotteries Commission pointed out that the grant to NYDA was as part of the “international youth conference” of which was hosted in South Africa. 

City Press revealed in 2011 the extent to which the NYDA had spent money on frivolities for the youth festival, such as R100 000 on balloons, R60 000 on confetti and R5.3m on entertainment. The total cost for the festival amounted to R100m of taxpayers’ money. Besides the National Lotteries Commission, the NYDA also asked for funding from the presidency, municipalities and provinces.

READ: NYDA blows cash 

In its response, the Lotteries Commission further said that the grant to Cosatu was for the “arts aspect of its anniversary” and pointed out that Fedusa also received a grant of R611 000. 

According to the Lotteries Commission, Nevuthanda’s appearance as speaker at an ANC rally was in his personal capacity and not as chairperson of the Lotteries Commission. 

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

