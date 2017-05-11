NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

AB InBev to wait a bit longer for Zim dividend

27 minutes ago
Malcom Sharara


Related Articles

AB InBev's Zim unit sales fall 10% amid cash shortage

Zim brewer Delta declares second interim dividend

Delta greets AB Inbev with increased dividend payout

Big beer is back as AB InBev, Carlsberg beat sales estimates

AB InBev set to spur growth of beer brands

AB InBev sees Africa as two-way street for boosting beer brands

 

Harare - The inability of Zimbabwean institutions to make foreign payments means Anheuser-Busch (AB) InBev will have to wait a bit longer before it can enjoy dividends from its Zimbabwean associate Delta Corporation.

Speaking at an analysts' briefing on Wednesday, financial director Matts Valela said the company is sitting on about $28m in dividends meant for its major shareholder AB InBev, due to the ongoing liquidity crisis in the country.

Company secretary Alex Makamure added that his company, which also has a $20m backlog on payments to its foreign suppliers, has since stopped applying to have the dividends transferred as it prioritises payment for key supplies.

“We haven’t actually bothered to make an application (for dividend payments) as we are prioritising business operational issues (such as payment for consignments),” said Makamure.

Minority foreign shareholders have however been paid.

At Wednesday’s briefing, Delta also declared another healthy final dividend of 2.45 US cents in addition to a 3.00c interim dividend, taking its full-year dividend to 5.45c from earnings per share of 5.70c.

Zimbabwe's foreign payments backlog currently stands at $185m, according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, but Makamure believes the figure does not capture other obligations such as dividend payments.

Businesses, especially manufacturers and mines, have been struggling to make foreign payments since the banknote shortage intensified at the beginning of 2016.

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

ab inbev  |  delta  |  zimbabwe  |  beer

NEXT ON FIN24X

New booking platform for business travellers

45 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
REVEALED: The life insurance companies with the most complaints Moeletsi Mbeki: The ANC has run its course I’m not fleeing SA, says Whitey about selling off R1.8bn in shares Wall Street goes sour on rand as JPMorgan cites rising risks Gigaba silent on why he took his wife with to the US
ANC transformation plan vague on strategies to boost economy - Soko Transformation at top level not enough - Busa Glimmer of hope as SA economy shows signs of upswing What Africa’s CEOs are most worried about Zuma: I reshuffled my Cabinet to make room for young people

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

President Jacob Zuma's decision to sign the Fica Bill into law:

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...