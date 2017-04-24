NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Aspen in Competition Commission price-fixing probe

Apr 24 2017 19:36
pills,medicine,health,clicks,netcare


Related Articles

DA wants Aspen anti-competitive actions probed

Aspen shares drop over report of secret plan to destroy cancer drugs

Aspen signs off on GSK drug transaction

Glaxo pays Aspen R761m to end collaboration

Aspen targets further Chinese acquisitions

Aspen continues spending spree with $372m purchase

 

Cape Town - Pharmaceutical firm Aspen Pharmacare [JSE:APN], which is under preliminary investigation for alleged anti-competitive behaviour, said it welcomes the process and the opportunity to set these allegations aside. 

In a company statement, the firm said it is committed to full and constructive engagement with the Competition Commission.

Aspen in its statement however points out that pharmaceutical prices are approved by the Department of Health in terms of the Single Exit Price regulatory framework, which establishes a universal fixed price for each pharmaceutical product. It said: "Aspen has not increased pricing of its products outside of this regulatory framework."

READ: DA welcomes probe of top pharmaceutical company by Competition Commission

The Democratic Alliance (DA) last week lodged a complaint with the Competition Commission and the Medicines Control Council to investigate claims of anti-competitive behaviour by Aspen.

Sipho Ngwema, head of communications at the Competition Commission said in an emailed response to Fin24 that Aspen would form part of the commission's preliminary investigation into the pharmaceutical sector to determine whether there is merit to launch a full-scale investigation. 

"The healthcare sector, particularly pharmaceuticals, is a priority sector for the commission’s enforcement efforts owing to the likely negative impact that anti-competitive conduct in that sector would have on consumers in general and specifically the poor and vulnerable.

"In addition, the Competition Commission, together with the competition authorities from the other BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries, are studying the pharmaceutical sector to ascertain if there are any features of that sector that require regulatory intervention."

Ngwema said the complaint lodged by the DA came at an opportune time and will form part of the commission’s preliminary investigation.  

Fin24 earlier reported that Aspen, according to UK reports, secretly planned to destroy life-saving cancer medicines as a threat to force countries in Europe to allow price hikes. The company is already in an ongoing legal process with European regulators as well as a court in Italy.

The report alleges that prices for busulfan, a drug used by leukaemia patients, jumped from £5.20 (R87.32) to £65.22 (R1 095.17) a pack in England and Wales during 2013.

DA health spokesperson Wilmot James said in a statement that the allegations against Aspen are serious, and called for an immediate investigation into the business ethics of "a reputable and proudly South African company".

READ: DA wants Aspen anti-competitive actions probed 

“Given the reports about how the cost of cancer drugs in Europe have been inflated, an investigation by the Competition Commission and the Medicines Control Council must, therefore, look into whether the same tactics are being used in our own country.

“It appears to be an effort to manipulate the market for drugs that effectively will put them out of reach for many if not most," James said. 

The Aspen Group’s total revenue for the year ending June 30 2016 was R35.6bn. Its share price declined by 17.65% in the last year and was 1.36% down at R259.72 at 11:42 on Monday.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Central Energy Fund mum on fate of PetroSA board members

32 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
UPDATE: Rand breaches R12.90/$ as markets cheer French vote Zuma's plan to retain sway in SA SIM-swap victims mull legal action against banks Ramaphosa: 'Rot has set in' at ANC Radically unorthodox
Why SA needs more steward leaders like Ahmed Kathrada To SA from Bermuda: There is no such thing as tax-free havens SA coal mines leave legacy of ruin Govt in huge push to boost innovative ideas from citizens SA edges closer to 'Hunger Games' scenario - academic

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#JunkStatus

So, the worst has finally happened. S&P and Fitch officially downgraded SA to junk status following the ill-timed Cabinet reshuffle.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you have a budget set aside for Easter holiday spending?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...