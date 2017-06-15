NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Adcock Ingram pays R2m fine for flouting merger rules

53 minutes ago
Matthew le Cordeur


Company Data

ADCOCK INGRAM HOLDINGS LIMITED [JSE:AIP]

Last traded 58
Change 0
% Change 0
Cumulative volume 4551
Market cap 0

Last Updated: 01/01/0001 at 12:00. Prices are delayed by 15 minutes. Source: McGregor BFA

View company snapshot for more news and data

Related Articles

Adcock Ingram to acquire Virtual logistics

Adcock appoints new executive director

Pharma workers launch pay strike, Adcock says not hit

Adcock reports 20% profit jump

Adcock Ingram to sell loss-making Indian unit

Bidvest only gets 1% more of Adcock

 

Cape Town - Adcock Ingram [JSE:AIP] has reached a settlement with the Competition Commission and will pay a R2m fine for contravening the Competition Act with the pre-implementation of a merger with Bidvest Group’s BB Investment.

Adcock Ingram said it has not admitted guilt, but settled to “avoid protracted and expensive litigation”, it said in a statement on Thursday.

“As part of the settlement, the respondents have agreed to pay a settlement amount of R2m and to develop, implement and monitor a competition law compliance programme for senior management and directors,” it said.

Adcock Ingram was trading 0.5% lower at R58.21 by 11:40 on Thursday on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

The Competition Tribunal said on Wednesday that it was considering the settlement agreement.  

“In April 2014, the commission was notified by BB Investment and Bidvest of its intention to acquire a controlling interest in Adcock,” it said in a statement on Wednesday. “When the commission investigated the merger it found evidence that suggested Bidvest may have acquired control of Adcock prior to obtaining approval from the Tribunal.

“The merger was approved on 19 August 2014, and it was noted in its reasons by the Tribunal that Bidvest may have acquired control over Adcock prior to obtaining approval from the Tribunal.

“The commission referred this complaint to the Tribunal on 9 December 2015,” it said. “The commission has recommended that BB Investments and Bidvest pay a settlement amount of R2m.”

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Comair cautions about earnings per share

55 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
ALERT: Moody’s downgrades Eskom, Sasol, MTN, ACSA… and more 'Exorbitant pricing' of Quantum at centre of taxi strike TIMELINE: Who is Ben Ngubane? Zuma consulting legal advisers to start state capture inquiry - Ramaphosa Competition authorities swoop in on suspected meat cartel
Following FIC move, DeVere now said to face US probe Stakes are high as Zim ministers meet mining execs Ethical leadership needed more than ever in a diverse Europe Gordhan launches scathing attack on Eskom The dead are bidding for government business in SA

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...