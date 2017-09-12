Standard Bank gives reins to first sole black CEO

Johannesburg - Standard Bank [JSE:SBK] appointed Sim Tshabalala as sole chief executive officer (CEO), ending a dual role he shared with Ben Kruger, and making him the first black person to lead Africa’s largest lender alone.

Kruger, 58, will step down as joint-CEO immediately and continue as an executive director, Johannesburg-based Standard Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The joint leadership structure was necessary when it was introduced in 2013 and has met expectations, the lender said.

Tshabalala, 49, becomes the only black person to lead one of South Africa’s biggest banks since Sizwe Nxasana retired as the head of FirstRand [JSE:FSR] in March 2015.

President Jacob Zuma has criticised lenders, including Barclays Africa [JSE:BGA], for doing too little to boost black participation in their companies since apartheid ended in 1994. In the past decade, all but Nedbank’s [JSE:NED] board backslid on racial diversity.

Standard Bank rose 0.6% to R163.92 as of 09:55 in Johannesburg.

