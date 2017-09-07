NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Loading...

Sanlam upbeat despite decline in profits

32 minutes ago
Lameez Omarjee
Ian Kirk, the group chief executive of Sanlam. (Pi

Ian Kirk, the group chief executive of Sanlam. (Picture supplied).

Company Data

Sanlam Limited [JSE:SLM]

Last traded 69
Change -1
% Change -2
Cumulative volume 4857007
Market cap 0

Last Updated: 01/01/0001 at 12:00. Prices are delayed by 15 minutes. Source: McGregor BFA

View company snapshot for more news and data

Related Articles

Sanlam Private Wealth Africa opens office in Mauritius

Sanlam to inject R100m into EasyEquities as it plans to buy 30% stake in fintech firm

Renewed political uncertainty affects Sanlam performance

Ratings downgrade will impact a 'generation' of employees - CEO

Sanlam bullish on long-term prospects for Zim associate units

Sanlam CEO cautiously sees rand stabilising

 

Cape Town – Sanlam remained upbeat despite recording a 18% decrease in headline earnings in its six months ended June 30, compared to the previous period in 2016.

While the normalised headline earnings saw a 5% increase to R4.481bn, deferred tax assets of R1.275bn in respect of certain assessed losses in the policyholder funds after the introduction of a separate Risk Policy Fund for South African insurance companies during 2016 saw the headline earnings dip 18% to R4.565bn from R5.597bn.

Sanlam [JSE:SLM] was trading 2.06% lower at the end of trade on Wednesday at R68.54 a share.

“We are satisfied with the results for the first six months of the financial year and we believe that our focus on strategic execution continues to support our business performance and our delivery of value to all our stakeholders,” said Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk in a statement on Thursday.

“We expect the economic and operating environment to remain challenging for various reasons across our footprint for the remainder of the year. However, we are confident that our staff and management will continue to diligently execute on the strategic priorities we have identified and we believe this will sustain our performance going forward.”

Sanlam pointed to the strong growth in value of new life (covered) business written. The net value of new covered business increased by 11% (17% in constant currency) at a margin of 2.61%, which exceeds the comparable 2016 margin, it said.

“The group was particularly pleased with the double-digit annualised adjusted return on group equity value (RoGEV) of 16.2%. This exceeded the target of 13.2% for 2017 by a healthy margin. The group considers RoGEV as the most appropriate measure of long-term performance and value creation, given the diversified nature of Sanlam’s operations,” the firm said.

Net result from financial services increased by 1%, new business volumes declined by 4% to R110bn and net fund inflows of R19bn were brought in compared to R22bn in 2016.

It reported an increase of 1% in net result from financial services compared to the same period in 2016.

“The relatively low level of growth was largely attributable to the significantly stronger average rand exchange rate; higher new business strain at Sanlam Personal Finance following good growth in risk business; catastrophe claims experience at Santam; and one-off credit provisioning in Shriram Capital following demonetisation in India. This was partly offset by the contributions from structural growth. Excluding these, net result from financial services increased by a satisfactory 11%.”

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

PSG's Mouton kicks off SA upliftment dream with R1bn donation

2017-09-07 06:01

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA's 10 most exclusive residential estates revealed #GuptaLeaks: How Anoj Singh sang for his supper State should nationalise SARB if it can afford to, parly hears Bell Pottinger considers selling as pressure mounts Shoprite buys back R1.75bn of shares from ex-CEO Whitey Basson
Yes, but punish those behind Bell Pottinger too Seventy-eight billion reasons why Bitcoin's the new gold: Gadfly Yoco and that beaten-down eatery in the US LIST: How SARS can avert delays in refunds Britain was 'stupid' to vote for Brexit, says an EU official

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...