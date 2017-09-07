NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Loading...

Sanlam resilient despite economic climate - director

40 minutes ago
Carin Smith

Heinie Werth (Supplied)

Company Data

Sanlam Limited [JSE:SLM]

Last traded 68
Change 0
% Change -1
Cumulative volume 6414621
Market cap 0

Last Updated: 01/01/0001 at 12:00. Prices are delayed by 15 minutes. Source: McGregor BFA

View company snapshot for more news and data

Related Articles

Sanlam upbeat despite decline in profits

Sanlam Private Wealth Africa opens office in Mauritius

Sanlam to inject R100m into EasyEquities as it plans to buy 30% stake in fintech firm

How to construct a well-diversified risk-profiled portfolio of unit trust funds

Make the most of your savings in a low interest environment

Watch out for loan scam, warns Sanlam

 

Cape Town - Sanlam's latest results can be seen as reasonable and resilient against the background of a very difficult current economic climate, the company's financial director Heinie Werth told Fin24 on Thursday.

He is also pleased with the results when compared to how Sanlam's competitors did.

Factors at play during the reporting period, in his view, include the run-up to the ANC's leadership election in December, the impact of SA's credit ratings downgrades, the volatile rand and a flat stock market. All of these are causing a lot of uncertainty.

Earlier on Thursday Fin24 reported that Sanlam is remaining upbeat despite recording an 18% drop in headline earnings in its six months to end-June, compared to the previous period in 2016.

While normalised headline earnings saw a 5% rise to R4.481bn, deferred tax assets of R1.275bn - in respect of certain assessed losses in the policyholder funds, after the introduction of a separate Risk Policy Fund for South African insurance companies during 2016 - saw headline earnings fall 18% to R4.565bn from R5.597bn.

One trend he has noticed is that people with higher incomes are "not really moving their money around" at the moment. And when the stock market is flat, then the income from fees is also under pressure.

"The biggest impact on our results has been the rand, which was stronger than a year ago. Other issues that impacted our results include the flooding in Cape Town and the Knysna fires," he said.

For Werth highlights include a growth in the value of business in the low and middle market in SA.

"Our performance is still resilient, because of our good track record over the years and due to our stable, experienced staff," said Werth.

"We just keep our heads down and do what we know best to do."

As for the performance outside SA, he describes it as a mixed bag.

"If one takes the impact of the stronger rand out, then the performance outside SA was still good, although we lost market share in Namibia and Botswana," said Werth.

Business in Malaysia is not yet where Sanlam would like it to be, he added.

"Our strategy remains focused on SA, then Africa and then the rest. In Africa we are looking at synergy projects and in Nigeria our business is doing well," he said.

Future

As for the future, Werth foresees that the volatility of the rand will continue to make an impact as well as the coming months until the ANC leadership election in December and uncertainty regarding further possible ratings downgrades.

"So we see the next six to 12 months as a difficult period. We are confident about India and as for SA, we are confident that our base is sound and that we will do better relative to our competition," said Werth.

By late afternoon Sanlam's share price traded down 0.79% at R68.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

sanlam  |  financial services  |  earnings reports

NEXT ON FIN24X

Manyi vs Wierzycka: Is Dippenaar the right judge?

2017-09-07 15:06

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA's 10 most exclusive residential estates revealed KPMG suffers another blow on #GuptaLeaks fallout UK government condemns Bell Pottinger for damaging its reputation in SA RW Johnson: Four things the World Bank and IMF want SA to do #GuptaLeaks: How Anoj Singh sang for his supper
Yes, but punish those behind Bell Pottinger too Seventy-eight billion reasons why Bitcoin's the new gold: Gadfly Yoco and that beaten-down eatery in the US LIST: How SARS can avert delays in refunds Britain was 'stupid' to vote for Brexit, says an EU official

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...