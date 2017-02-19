NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
In partnership with

  • Inside Labour: Minimum wage

    It is the workers’ labour that creates wealth and generates profits, says Patrick Craven.

  • Economic miracles

    Creating new money and lending or spending it wisely is key, say Edward Ingram and Riekie Cloete.

  • Strategy that works

    There are six steps to successful strategy implementation. Ian Mann looks at a roadmap to achieve this.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

RMB sees the money in financing solar power

Feb 19 2017 06:44
Yolandi Groenewald
-


Related Articles

Eskom wants to renegotiate what it pays IPPs - SAREC

Department sheds more light on renewable energy plans

Zuma's backing for renewable energy wins praise

SONA: Zuma commits SA to renewable energy

Winning Women: Pushing the power of green

IDC to look for opportunities beyond renewables

 

Johannesburg - Savvy investors are eyeing off-grid solar power as a vehicle to earn money and improve property yields.

A R100 million 50-50 joint venture, called First Energy Alternatives, between Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) and solar firm BrightBlack Energy will test this market. The venture installs solar panels and finances them.

Wessel Wessels, CEO of BrightBlack Energy, said landlords who invested in solar power could improve their yields – solar power cuts properties’ utility bills, so the property owner rakes in more profits.

“Normally, property owners are happy with a yield of about 8%. Solar pushes that up to 12%. Some of our clients are getting a 20% yield,” said Wessels.

Solar power research website Power Quality & Renewable Services estimates that R2 billion was invested in the private photovoltaic sector last year.

Power Quality & Renewable Services’ energy and solar consultant Carel Ballack said he had documented at least 138 000 installations by the end of last year with a total capacity of 189 megawatts.

Greg Mckenzie, investment banker at RMB and joint CEO of the venture with Wessels, said that the average size of rooftop photovoltaic installations was between R2 million and R25 million, which was too small to excite RMB.

“This opportunity wouldn’t be interesting on an individual basis,” he said. “However, when you bulk this into a portfolio, the opportunities become compelling.”

He said that First Energy Alternatives would collect multiple rooftop solar projects in the commercial and industrial space to build a portfolio of up to R1 billion. It will then be able to secure debt financing against this.

There are three financial models to choose from. Firstly, the property owner could buy the infrastructure outright. If a property owner was looking for cheaper power, a power purchase agreement was the way to go. Lastly, if the developer was looking for a better property yield, leasing the solar infrastructure was an option.

Clients include Emira Property Fund, which has installed a R6 million solar farm at its Epsom Downs Shopping Centre in Bryanston, Sandton, as well as KPMG in Parktown.

Wessels was optimistic that the portfolio could exceed R500 million within the next 12 to 16 months.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication. We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Robots on the rise at Kumba

2017-02-19 07:23

 
 
 

Read Fin24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Molefe coming for Gordhan's job? Not just yet - analyst Budget 2017: All eyes on fiscal management Zuma statue: Let's get the facts right Competition Commission names 'currency colluders' Mcebisi Jonas takes on Ajay Gupta over Saxonwold meeting
SONA, the budget and succession Debate heats up over NHI and medical aid schemes How SA is changing: Leadership, influence and land ownership An era of realignment – where does SA stand? How you could get banned on Twitter

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you want Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to address during his budget speech?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...