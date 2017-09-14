NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Loading...

McKinsey, KPMG targeted as Gupta graft scandal widens

47 minutes ago
Paul Burkhardt and Renee Bonorchis, Bloomberg

Ajay and Atul Gupta speak to the City Press from the New Age Newspaper's offices in Midrand. (Muntu Vilakazi, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Related Articles

Save SA calls on corporate SA to cut ties with KPMG

Ex-CEO Kgosana steps off Imperial audit committee as KPMG review nears completion

How consultants ripped R1.6bn from Eskom – and planned to take R7.8bn more

Corruption Watch to ask US to probe McKinsey's Eskom deals

Bell Pottinger collapses after racial-tensions scandal in SA

Bell Pottinger: Former partners Geoghegan and Lambert said to seek legal help as firm crumbles

 

Johannesburg - After helping topple Bell Pottinger, anti-corruption groups are now targeting US consultancy McKinsey & Co. and auditing firm KPMG for doing work for businesses tied to the Gupta family and President Zuma’s son Duduzane. 

“Instead of raising the alarm, these companies seemed to have played along,” said Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand, who was part of a group of eight academics who in May completed a study into how state-owned enterprises are allegedly being raided. The firms undermined South African laws “in pursuit of profit.”

Anti-corruption advocacy groups, as well as the DA, are now taking their fight overseas while waiting for the National Prosecuting Authority to act on allegations against the Guptas contained in the #GuptaLeaks

Corruption Watch plans to approach the U.S. Department of Justice within two weeks to probe McKinsey, executive director David Lewis said in Johannesburg on Monday.

Save South Africa, which includes civil-society groups and business leaders, has called on companies to drop KPMG because of the work it did for 36 entities tied to the Guptas since at least 2008. Both companies have started internal investigations into their dealings with the family.

Trouble Looming

“I don’t think the U.S. Department of Justice would take the accusations about KPMG or McKinsey lightly,” Magda Wierzycka, chief executive officer of Sygnia, a Cape Town-based money manager that has terminated KPMG’s services, said by phone. Companies in the country will stop using McKinsey if it had to be fined, while KPMG’s South African business would be “in trouble” if one large corporation had to fire it, she said.

SAP has also been ensnared in the scandal. It said in July that four South African managers were put on leave after media reports that the local unit agreed to pay commission to a firm in which Zuma’s son Duduzane has an indirect stake for help in winning contracts. An independent investigation is still ongoing, SAP said in an emailed response to questions on Thursday.

Scandal-hit Bell Pottinger, meanwhile, applied for administration on Tuesday, after being expelled from a UK public-relations body for stoking racial tensions in South Africa while working for the Gupta-owned Oakbay Capital.

The complaint was lodged by the DA, which on Thursday in a statement said it will request McKinsey’s local and U.S. representatives be called before a parliamentary committee’s inquiry into state graft.

Gupta Empire

“KPMG risks becoming the Bell Pottinger of the auditing profession,” Save South Africa said in a statement on its website. “Its fingerprints are all over the Gupta empire.”

KPMG last month said it suspended its lead audit-engagement partner in South Africa and fired two others pending the results of its investigation. KPMG spokesman Nqubeko Sibiya didn’t immediately answer emailed questions.

This followed a #GuptaLeaks expose in June, that revealed how the Free State provincial government had largely picked up the tab for a lavish Gupta family wedding at Sun City. KPMG was allegedly involved in siphoning taxpayer money to pay for the affair. Bloomberg couldn’t independently verify the information.

Moses Kgosana, the CEO and senior partner at KPMG at the time, has quit several board positions since the allegations, including Wal-Mart Stores Inc.’s Massmart Holdings and logistics company Imperial Holdings Ltd., to avoid them being tarnished. He also had to walk away from taking the chairman role at retirement-fund adviser Alexander Forbes Holdings Ltd.

Ongoing Probe

South African business leaders have a responsibility to distance themselves from KPMG, Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services in Johannesburg, said in an opinion piece on the Daily Maverick. He resigned as a non-executive director of Munich Re’s African unit because it kept KPMG as an external auditor.

McKinsey in July said it was reviewing documents related to work done for Eskom. An interim report by Eskom and G9 Forensic found McKinsey and Trillian Capital Partners Ltd., a company linked to the Guptas, made R1.6 billion in fees and expected to make another 7.8 billion rand, according to amaBhungane and Scorpio.

Trillian was dropped by McKinsey when the company failed due diligence, the consultancy said in an emailed response to questions. It informed Eskom and Trillian in March 2016. The fees it made from Eskom were in line with similar projects, McKinsey said.

"Our investigation is ongoing,” it said. “We haven’t discovered anything that would require us to notify U.S. authorities."


SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

sap  |  trillian  |  mckinsey  |  kpmg  |  the guptas  |  guptaleaks

NEXT ON FIN24X

ABSA fires next shot in Public Protector's Bankorp challenge

2017-09-14 18:12

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
How consultants ripped R1.6bn from Eskom – and planned to take R7.8bn more What SA can expect to pay for new era iPhone X Gupta mine is hell, say workers as they prepare to march Finance Ministry slams PIC reports, says Guptas used as smokescreen We won't scrap e-tolls - Sanral
Zuma wants all to share in the country's wealth Gordhan calls on academics and whistle blowers to expose state capture State-captured SA is crying out for a second liberation A $150bn misfire: How disaster modellers got Irma so wrong How Bell Pottinger made itself look bad

Company Snapshot

Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

Tshwane turns to court over multibillion rand broadband deal

2017-09-14 15:22

The City of Tshwane has approached the High Court in Pretoria to set aside a multibillion rand broadband deal, claiming the former ANC led administration entered into the contract unlawfully.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...