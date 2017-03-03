NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Inside Labour

    Xenophobia won't solve problems and can lead to even more exploitation of workers, says Patrick Craven.

  • Big data and entertainment

    Technology is leading to profound industry changes, says Ian Mann.

  • Tax revolts

    Today's "wrongful" focused revolts may shape tomorrow's laws, says Wayne Duvenage.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Liberty cans Journalism Awards

32 minutes ago
Liesl Peyper


Related Articles

Liberty Two Degrees announces first results after listing

Liberty pays price for rising SA debt costs

Megamerger: Bonitas takeover of Liberty Health gets nod

Liberty to start Reit that will trade stock on JSE

Liberty considers acquisition targets in Kenya

Liberty buys control of Ugandan short-term insurer

 

Cape Town – Financial services group Liberty decided to cancel its inaugural Journalism Awards. 

In a statement issued on Thursday, Liberty said the Award was cancelled because the company is “redirecting its focus and resources to accelerate the delivery of its strategy”. 

“The decision was not taken lightly, given the importance of the media in the development of our industry and the nation as a whole.” 

Responding to Fin24’s request for more detail on the decision, Sydney Mbhele, chief marketing officer at Liberty explained that Liberty initially launched the Journalism Awards to “celebrate and recognise media excellence in South Africa”. 

“We are now consolidating our fragmented spend to get the biggest impact.,” he added, “and we have realised that sponsoring many different properties that look similar will not help us achieve our objectives. 

“Rather, what will help is ensuring we deepen our focus on a fewer things to make them bigger so as to maximise impact. We have therefore decided to increase our focus on the Liberty Radio Awards as they fulfil the same objective, and more, than the journalism awards." 

Mbehele said the decision to cancel the Journalism Awards was by no means because of Liberty’s decrease in headline earnings in the year to the end of December. 

“The decision was made independent of the annual results hence we are not pulling out of our other sponsorships, nor are we reducing the marketing spend in other areas.” 

Liberty recently said in a trading update that normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) were likely to drop between 35% and 55% in the year to end-December, compared to the previous period, BusinessLive reported. 

It attributed the decrease to poor portfolio returns, a stronger rand and the write-down of infrastructure investments held in the alternatives portfolio. 

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

liberty  |  awards

NEXT ON FIN24X

Tsogo Sun's Cape Town hotel development nears completion

2017-03-03 17:16

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bigger chance of Gordhan exit - economist Zuma repeats call for land expropriation without compensation Cape Town's Atlantis receives R1.3bn investment boost Bank of Baroda SA ‘closing’ Gupta accounts Cash-strapped Zimbabwe 'throttles' DStv payments
Can Brian Molefe be redeemed? Govt's crisis of legitimacy fuels tax revolts - OUTA I didn't join govt to make money - Ramaphosa on SAA claims Don't rely too much on personal income tax, warns commission The outlook for value investors

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you want Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to address during his budget speech?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...