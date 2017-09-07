NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Loading...

KPMG suffers another blow on #GuptaLeaks fallout

Sep 07 2017 11:54
Liesl Peyper

(iStock)

Related Articles

KPMG’s questionable behaviour goes beyond Gupta companies

KPMG CEO: We should have bailed on Guptas sooner

Whither KPMG?

#StateCapture: Firms must be held accountable to highest standards

Et tu, KPMG?

Corruption Watch slams KPMG, McKinsey conduct in Gupta saga

 

Cape Town – KPMG suffered another blow to its reputation when the Institute of Directors announced it is temporarily suspending all co-branded activities with the auditing firm.

This follows after a #GuptaLeaks expose in June revealed how the Free State provincial government largely picked up the tab for a lavish Gupta family wedding at Sun City. KPMG was allegedly involved in siphoning taxpayer money to pay for the affair. 

The Gupta family’s Linkway Trading received cash from the government to invest in the Estina dairy project in the Free State, but instead the funds were diverted to cover the expense of the wedding.

KPMG has been widely criticised for not probing the R30m payment used to fund the wedding more thoroughly and the auditing firm is alleged to have been well aware of many of the key details surrounding the wedding. 

In addition, KPMG’s involvement in the audit of the so-called rogue unit at the South African Revenue Service (SARS), which implicated former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, was also a black mark against its name.

Critics questioned the terms of reference of KPMG’s report on the matter and highlighted that those implicated were not given a proper chance to respond.

KPMG denied knowing that the Guptas moved the R30m to pay for the wedding, but the allegations prompted audit watchdog the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) to institute an investigation into KPMG in the beginning of July.

IRBA CEO said it is important that the regulator take seriously allegations in the public domain, which are in the public interest. 

A month later, KPMG suffered its first corporate casualty after financial technology firm Sygnia axed the firm as its auditors.

Sygnia founder and chief executive Magda Wierzycka at the time said the #GuptaLeaks emails sparked questions on how private companies facilitated the plunder of state coffers.

Wierzycka said she made the decision after meeting with KPMG and not being satisfied with the action the audit firm was taking.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Institute of Directors - a professional body that promotes corporate governance and aims to enhance the credibility of directorship as a profession – said it has met with KPMG to explore the allegations published in the media against the company and will explore these in more depth.

The Institute’s board has decided to temporarily suspend among others sponsorship of its golf day and involvement in the Audit Committee Forum, while investigations are underway.

“In line with its commitment to good governance, the Board is allowing KPMG International a fair and equitable opportunity to conduct a thorough internal investigation," the statement read. 

Fin24 earlier reported that Corruption Watch also slammed KPMG's actions, saying the explanation given by the firm on whether its audit revealed money laundering in the movement of cash from the Free State provincial government, via the controversial dairy project, to bank accounts in the United Arab Emirates and back to Gupta business accounts in South Africa, was "unconvincing and inadequate".

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Spur sales top R7bn as consumer pressure tightens

2017-09-07 11:27

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA's 10 most exclusive residential estates revealed #GuptaLeaks: How Anoj Singh sang for his supper RW Johnson: Four things the World Bank and IMF want SA to do State should nationalise SARB if it can afford to, parly hears KPMG suffers another blow on #GuptaLeaks fallout
Yes, but punish those behind Bell Pottinger too Seventy-eight billion reasons why Bitcoin's the new gold: Gadfly Yoco and that beaten-down eatery in the US LIST: How SARS can avert delays in refunds Britain was 'stupid' to vote for Brexit, says an EU official

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...