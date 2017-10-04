NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Brave new world

    Step out of tired old ways - the Fourth Industrial Revolution is here, says Mandi Smallhorne.

  • Gupta whistleblower

    How a Gupta-linked firm scored big by connecting officials and consultants.

  • Let the best idea win

    Fundamental truths that are the foundations for behaviour will lead you to success, says Ian Mann.

Loading...

JUST IN: Wits drops KPMG, says it did not do enough

49 minutes ago
Lameez Omarjee
Professor Adam Habib

Professor Adam Habib (Picture: Supplied)

Related Articles

Why KPMG should fall

Top 5 on Fin24: Update on SA'S secret fuel sale, Manuel on SAA money woes, and the fastest selling suburbs in Gauteng

KPMG only fed us bits and pieces of information, regulator tells MPs

Manuel on KPMG: Auditing profession needs time to heal

Moyane reiterates he's not happy with KPMG 'rogue unit' probe

Auditor General not dropping KPMG

 

Johannesburg- Wits University will not be renewing its contracts with audit firm KPMG, which are set to lapse at the end of the year.

According to a statement issued by the university on Wednesday, KPMG provided internal auditing and risk management services to the university.

This decision comes following a meeting on September 29 between the members of the University Council’s Audit and Council Risk committees, current CEO Nhlamu Dlomu and international KPMG representatives. Wits executive managers met with KPMG representatives a few weeks earlier, prior to this meeting.

The university said that the committees deliberated “long and hard” on the matter.

“The committees acknowledged that KPMG did take some actions, including releasing the CEO, COO and a number of senior partners to mitigate the reputational damage that it suffered as a result of its relationship with Gupta-associated companies and its complicity in the SARS (South African Revenue Service) report but felt that KPMG had not gone far enough,” the statement read.

“Further, it was agreed that KPMG had not been sufficiently transparent and that it is hard to reconcile KPMG’s conclusion that no one did anything illegal, when senior individuals have been dismissed and the SARS report has been retracted," said vice Chancellor Professor Adam Habib.

The council believes the company should have taken on programmes to “correct the wrongs” done to individuals and institutions, and that an independent investigation should have been initiated.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers remains the university’s external auditors.

Sasfin Wealth was one of the first firms to drop KPMG as its auditor and JSE sponsor after 18 years of service, after the firm was implicated in the #GuptaLeaks.

Hulisani Ltd and Munich Re have also stopped using the company's services.

Previously, economist Iraj Abedian called for further corrective action to be taken against the firm. He also called on corporates and other businesses to boycott the company. Abedian had resigned from the Munich Re of Africa directorate, as the company initially refused to stop using KPMG’s services.

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel, who was speaking at the Deloitte Risk Conference 2017 on Tuesday, said that the auditing profession needs time to heal. He said it would be a “profound tragedy” for risk management going forward if another audit firm had to go down.

“To lose the top nine people as KPMG has done, and with it a collective 400 years of experience of the profession, is a big decision. A big decision that ought to lay the basis for a new beginning.”

Deloitte Africa CEO Lwazi Bam, who also spoke at the conference, said that the auditing profession as a whole needs introspection to fix what is wrong.

Bam said that society’s expectations of the profession have changed and it is not enough just to comply with standards.

“What we get from society, expectations are higher. We as a profession must respond and we must respond adequately.”


SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

wits university  |  kpmg

NEXT ON FIN24X

Wierzycka urges SA to rally behind whistleblowers

2017-10-03 22:32

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Wait on for veil to lift on SA secret fuel sale PICS: Fastest selling suburbs in Gauteng KPMG only fed us bits and pieces of information, regulator tells MPs More money won't fix SAA – Manuel Revealed: SA's top 10 fast food restaurants
Whistleblower: How Gupta-linked firm scored big by connecting officials and consultants Bonang Mohale: Something is badly wrong in SA - FULL SPEECH Lest we forget - lessons from African Bank When taxpayers lose trust... #EntrepreneurCorner: Don't obsess over protecting your idea

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

The SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee will decide on the next move in interest rates tomorrow will they?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...