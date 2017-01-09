NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Joburg banner brands FNB as 'Flippen Negligent Bankers'

40 minutes ago
Lameez Omarjee

FNB is back online after an outage. (Duncan Alfreds, Fin24)

Related Articles

FNB safety deposit boxes targeted in New Year's Eve burglary

#FNBHeist: Robbers make off with gift given during World War II

#FNBHeist: My loss with FNB is irreplaceable

#FNBHeist: My kids' future was in that safety deposit box

#FNBHeist: Tears flow over missing millions

Victims raise questions after heist at FNB

 

Johannesburg - A banner calling FNB "Flippen Negligent Bankers" has been placed on a bridge along the N1 highway, in Johannesburg.

FNB has alerted authorities about the "unlawfully placed" banner, Virginia Magapatona, FNB corporate affairs executive said in an emailed statement. However the bank was not able to give further comment on the matter. 

The banner has defaced the FNB logo with an AK-47 instead of the Acacia tree. The use of the rifle suggests that the banner is linked to recent reports on of burglaries at FNB branches targeting safety deposit boxes.

The first heist took place on 18 December 2016, where more than 300 safety deposit boxes were stolen from the Randburg branch. Two days later, a tip-off led police to discover 250 boxes in a field near the FNB stadium in the south of Johannesburg.

READ: FNB safety deposit boxes targeted in New Year's Eve burglary

There was another break in on New Year's eve at the bank's Parktown branch in which two bank vaults were opened and R1.7m and valuables which were inside 30 safety deposit boxes were stolen.

A number of victims opened up to Fin24 about their losses. One customer lost all her life savings, including a gift that was given during World War II.

One user recalled the painful killing of her father during a house robbery that led her mother to renting a safety deposit box from FNB to protect the valuable items that the thieves didn't get to.

Another victim with a 40-year-old coin collection said her loss was irreplaceable

The banner also made the rounds on social media.

Hahahaha On the N1 north. @fnb #ihatemybank

A photo posted by Ryan Savage (@ryanjohnsavage) on


Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:


Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

fnb  |  heist  |  banking  |  consumer

NEXT ON FIN24X

Viking Fishing director: We were trying to save jobs

14 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
PPF: Gordhan is ‘pandering’ to DA and ‘white monopoly capital’ New laws on gap cover and hospital cash plans Absa to defend arms deal man’s R7m legal claim over closed accounts Why is BEE failing? Walmart CEO’s 3 predictions for the future of retail
SAA is watching its lunch being eaten by the Gulf Three SA can inspire the world without kowtowing to criminals INTERVIEW: Christo Wiese's daughter's jewellery makes it onto Hollywood red carpets How Trump's Twitter rage could revive gold Thuli's wish for 2017: I see Zuma putting SA above self

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: SMALL BUSINESS

From fossils to finance – that’s been the career trajectory of Dr Merrill van der Walt, a palaeontologist until recently. She is now a statistician with a difference.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

How did you buy your property?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...