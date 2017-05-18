NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Supply chain benefits

    It may be unsexy but developing your supply chain brings big gains, says Ian Mann.

  • The enemy within

    Meek cows who defend corrupt leaders aid and abet state capture, says Solly Moeng.

  • Judgment ignored

    Who can enforce a judge’s decisions when those responsible fail to so, asks Mandi Smallhorne.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Investec full-year profit beats analyst estimates

54 minutes ago
Bloomberg: Colin McClelland


Company Data

INVESTEC PLC [JSE:INP]

Last traded 105
Change 2
% Change 2
Cumulative volume 1496452
Market cap 0

Last Updated: 18/05/2017 at 05:00. Prices are delayed by 15 minutes. Source: McGregor BFA

View company snapshot for more news and data

Related Articles

Investec launches new investment

Competition Commission names 'currency colluders'

Price fixing: Rogue traders or bank collusion?

Price fixing: Punish guilty banks harshly, urges ANC

Questions over timing of banks' collusion case

Competition Commission prosecutes banks for collusion

 

Johannesburg - Investec [JSE:INP], owner of a bank and money manager in South Africa and the UK, posted full-year earnings that beat analyst estimates as assets under management and lending jumped.

Net income for the 12 months ended March 31 climbed to £487.1m ($630.9m) from £423.1 a year earlier, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Adjusted earnings per share increased 11%to 54.1 pence, compared with the 45.8 pence median estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Investec, which also has operations in Australia, makes most of its operating profit in South Africa.

The South African economy is forecast to grow in 2017 at about double last year’s pace, yet still remains sluggish after two ratings companies cut the country’s debt to junk status.

"Strong, sustainable levels of corporate and private-client activity are reaping rewards for the specialist bank, while both asset management and wealth and investment are benefiting from higher funds under management,"managing director Bernard Kantor said in the statement.

Revenue broke through £2bn for the first time.

Third-party assets under management increased 24% to £150.7bn, while loans increased 27% to £22.2bn, the lender said.

Investec’s credit-loss charge as a percentage of average gross core loans and advances deteriorated to 0.29% from 0.26% as impairments increased by £15.8m to £57.1m.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Job loss fears as GM pulls out of SA

2017-05-18 17:11

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Zuma risks showdown with own party in power play Molefe: Resigned, retired, retrenched, retained … which is it? Eskom claims it didn't pay Gupta-linked Trillian a cent Rand reels from Trump turmoil Here's how to protect yourself against WannaCry and other malware
Eradicating the scourge of corruption Ignorance aids and abets state capture It's ANC against Zuma as Eskom hails return of 'Papa Action' Molefe Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs - survey SA start-ups not just in the game, they're winning - Getsmarter CEO

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...