NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Gupta-linked Pamensky resigns as director of Oakbay board

41 minutes ago

Mark Pamensky. (Photo: Eskom)

Related Articles

Gupta-linked Eskom board member named in probe resigns

Gupta director joined Eskom board within three months

Bizarre case of Mark Pamensky the Gupta appointee to Eskom’s board

Molefe’s reappointment must be reversed, board dismissed - Vavi

BREAKING: Molefe will return to Eskom as CEO

 

Cape Town - Gupta-owned Oakbay Resources and Energy announced on Friday that independent non-executive director Mark Pamensky has tendered his resignation, with effect from June 10 2017.

Pamensky is also chairperson of the audit committee and member of the company's risk; nomination; social, ethics and remuneration committees.

"The board of directors, in conjunction with the nomination committee, shall immediately commence the process of appointing an independent non-executive director to fill the vacancy that has arisen as a result of Mr Pamensky's resignation, and shareholders will be advised accordingly in this regard," said Oakbay in a note to shareholders.

Pamensky was appointed to the Eskom board three months after joining Oakbay. He resigned as a board member of Eskom, where he had been a non-executive director since December 2014, less than a week after CEO Brian Molefe quit in November 2016 after the release of the public protector's report on state capture.

Pamensky and Molefe were both subpoenaed to answer to the public protector during her investigation over the influence the Gupta family wielded over government appointments and contracts.

Eskom board spokesperson Khulani Qoma confirmed on Friday that Molefe has agreed to return to Eskom as its chief executive, after the board rescinded his application for early retirement.

He disclosed that Molefe never resigned, but asked for early retirement in November.

“He didn’t resign,” he told Fin24 on Friday. “He applied for early retirement. When he left, it was on the basis of early retirement that was approved by the board."


Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

oakbay  |  brian molefe  |  mark pamensky

NEXT ON FIN24X

Barclays CEO tricked into replying to fake email - report

2017-05-12 11:22

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
BREAKING: Molefe will return to Eskom as CEO LIVE: Molefe's plan to return to Eskom shocks SA Moeletsi Mbeki: The ANC has run its course I’m not fleeing SA, says Whitey about selling off R1.8bn in shares REVEALED: The life insurance companies with the most complaints
ANC transformation plan vague on strategies to boost economy - Soko Transformation at top level not enough - Busa Glimmer of hope as SA economy shows signs of upswing What Africa’s CEOs are most worried about Zuma: I reshuffled my Cabinet to make room for young people

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

President Jacob Zuma's decision to sign the Fica Bill into law:

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...