NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Where to now, SA?

    Is South Africa on course to where we imagined it would be back in 1994, asks Solly Moeng.

  • Shifting global sands

    Jac Laubscher looks at new world dimensions in the changing times since the 2008 crisis.

  • Give Pravin your input

    Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is waiting to hear what you would like to see in the budget.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Competition Commission prosecutes banks for collusion

Feb 15 2017 16:08


Related Articles

The rand is on the sidelines of forex

Bank probe sees Nene concerned at systemic risk

Global banks fined nearly $6bn in forex probe

SA probes 11 foreign exchange traders on price fixing

 

Cape Town - The Competition Commission on Wednesday referred a collusion case to the tribunal for prosecution against 17 banks, including three of South Africa's big banks.

The commission said in a statement it has been investigating a case of price-fixing and market allocation in the trading of foreign currency pairs involving the rand since April 2015. It has now referred the case to the tribunal for prosecution.

The banks are Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan Chase & Co, JP Morgan Chase Bank NA, Investec Ltd, Standard New York Securities Inc, HSBC Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank, Credit Suisse Group; Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd, Commerzbank AG; Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, Nomura International Plc, Macquarie Bank Limited, ABSA Bank Limited (ABSA), Barclays Capital Inc, Barclays Bank plc (Respondents).

The commission is seeking an order from the tribunal declaring that the respondents have contravened the Competition Act.

Further, the Commission is seeking an order declaring that 14 of the banks - Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan Chase & Co, JP Morgan Chase Bank, Investec, Standard New York Securities, HSBC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Credit Suisse Group; Standard Bank of South Africa, Commerzbank; Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Nomura International and Macquarie Bank - are liable for the payment of an administrative penalty equal to 10% of their annual turnover.

The commission said it found that from at least 2007, the respondents had a general agreement to collude on prices for bids, offers and bid-offer spreads for the spot trades in relation to currency trading involving US dollar / rand currency pair.

It further found that the respondents manipulated the price of bids and offers through agreements to refrain from trading and creating fictitious bids and offers at particular times.

The commission said traders of the respondents primarily used trading platforms such as the Reuters currency trading platform to carry out their collusive activities. They also used Bloomberg instant messaging system (chatroom), telephone conversation and had meetings to coordinate their bilateral and multilateral collusive trading activities.

They assisted each other to reach the desired prices by coordinating trading times. They reached agreements to refrain from trading, taking turns in transacting and by either pulling or holding trading activities on the Reuters currency trading platform.  They also created fictitious bids and offers, distorting demand and supply in order to achieve their profit motives.

“The referral of this matter to the Tribunal marks a key milestone in this case as it now affords the banks an opportunity to answer for themselves,” said Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:


NEXT ON FIN24X

Why did this would-be royal choose life on the streets?

54 minutes ago
Partner content

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
How SARS will collect R28bn Eskom defends report pointing to load shedding as a ‘rip-off’ SAA and Treasury quash Gordhan axing Myeni rumour Gordhan says extending Net 1 welfare deal is unlawful The iconic Nokia 3310 set to be relaunched
SONA, the budget and succession Debate heats up over NHI and medical aid schemes How SA is changing: Leadership, influence and land ownership An era of realignment – where does SA stand? How you could get banned on Twitter

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: SMALL BUSINESS

From fossils to finance – that’s been the career trajectory of Dr Merrill van der Walt, a palaeontologist until recently. She is now a statistician with a difference.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you want Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to address during his budget speech?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...