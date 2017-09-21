What Gordhan and Jonas told KPMG International chair on state capture

Cape Town - Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas met with KPMG International chairperson John Veihmeyer on Thursday, where they insisted on full and proper disclosure of the role of various parties in the state capture project.



"In response to a request from the global chairperson of KPMG International, Mr John Veihmeyer, Mr Pravin Gordhan and Mr Mcebisi Jonas met with a KPMG delegation led by Mr Veihmeyer. The new CEO for KPMG South Africa, Ms Nhlamu Dlomu, also attended," Gordhan and Jonas said in a statement.

"Mr Jonas and I indicated that while we have agreed to meet KPMG, we reserve our legal rights. Today's was a preliminary meeting.

"We shared our strong feelings and disapproval of the manner in which KPMG SA has been involved in the validation of state capture and corruption in respect of both the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and companies of the Gupta family.

"KPMG has a moral duty to account for their conduct to the South African public and they have to be frank, unequivocal and transparent in their disclosures if they wish to restore their own reputation.

"We insisted on full and proper disclosure of the role of various parties in state capture project and the manner in which KPMG staff seem to have colluded in these processes - including, the complete disregard shown by the management of KPMG.

"The KPMG delegation asked that we recognise their commitment to SA.

"Clearly, given the inadequacy of their earlier statement on Friday last week, the further steps KPMG takes to be more open and frank with South Africans will determine whether KPMG can earn the respect and confidence of both corporates and the audit profession on the one hand, and the South African public on the other."

