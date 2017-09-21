NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Loading...

What Gordhan and Jonas told KPMG International chair on state capture

53 minutes ago
Matthew le Cordeur

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan (Netwerk24)

Related Articles

SA accountancy body: We have no mandate to probe KPMG

Hold directors criminally responsible for corruption under their watch – BUSA

What KPMG’s Gupta imbroglio says about corruption in SA

 

Cape Town - Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas met with KPMG International chairperson John Veihmeyer on Thursday, where they insisted on full and proper disclosure of the role of various parties in the state capture project.

"In response to a request from the global chairperson of KPMG International, Mr John Veihmeyer,  Mr Pravin Gordhan and Mr Mcebisi Jonas met with a KPMG delegation led by Mr Veihmeyer. The new CEO for KPMG South Africa, Ms Nhlamu Dlomu, also attended," Gordhan and Jonas said in a statement.

"Mr Jonas and I indicated that while we have agreed to meet KPMG, we reserve our legal rights. Today's was a preliminary meeting.

"We shared our strong feelings and disapproval of the manner in which KPMG SA has been involved in the validation of state capture and corruption in respect of both the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and companies of the Gupta family.

"KPMG has a moral duty to account for their conduct to the South African public and they have to be frank, unequivocal and transparent in their disclosures if they wish to restore their own reputation.

"We insisted on full and proper disclosure of the role of various parties in state capture project and the manner in which KPMG staff seem to have colluded in these processes - including, the complete disregard shown by the management of KPMG.

"The KPMG delegation asked that we recognise their commitment to SA.

"Clearly, given the inadequacy of their earlier statement on Friday last week, the further steps KPMG takes to be more open and frank with South Africans will determine whether KPMG can earn the respect and confidence of both corporates and the audit profession on the one hand, and the South African public on the other."

ABOVE: Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas. (Photo: Matthew le Cordeur)

The latest on KPMG:

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

kpmg  |  mcebisi jonas  |  pravin gordhan

NEXT ON FIN24X

SA accountancy body: We have no mandate to probe KPMG

2017-09-21 14:52

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Regional power split threatens to derail Zuma's succession vote Another bank blow for Guptas as court bid fails LIVE: 50/50 split on rates call: Here's the key influencers 8 ways you’re hurting your smartphone DA withdraws Bell Pottinger complaint with CIPR
Why impatient doves will vote for a rate cut - analyst Varsity killed the college Magda Wierzycka on KPMG: I wouldn't rush to them tomorrow Gordhan to seek legal advice after KPMG retracts SARS 'rogue unit' findings SA government should heed major shakeup at KPMG - analyst

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

The SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee will decide on the next move in interest rates tomorrow will they?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...