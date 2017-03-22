NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • My good news story

    Kindness to strangers still exists, says Mandi Smallhorne after experiencing an airport mishap.

  • Challenge for workers

    SA's new trade federation must stop the slide into an age of barbarism, says Patrick Craven.

  • Strategic conversation

    This tricky art must consider emotional as well as psychological experience, says Ian Mann.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Black people still used as tokens - Zodwa Ntuli

25 minutes ago
Liesl Peyper

Zodwa Ntuli. PHOTO: ELIZABETH SEJAKE

Related Articles

Business legend slams BEE

Strong uptick in top level BEE appointments

Transformation in financial sector under the spotlight

Bank CEOs in Parliament face transformation scrutiny

Big banks laud transformation triumphs

Financial sector lags on ownership, management control

 

Cape Town – Black people are still used as tokens in companies in South Africa that have not transformed adequately, said Zodwa Ntuli of the Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) Commission.

In a submission to Parliament during public hearings on financial sector transformation, Ntuli said the Commission’s role is to make sure that BEE legislation are being implemented. She said all charter sector codes in various industries need to be aligned with the BEE legislation that was amended in October 2015.

“There’s a trumping provision in the legislation, which means if there is legislation that is not aligned with the latest BBB-EE codes as set out in the latest legislation, then the new BBB-EE legislation prevails.”

Ntuli was highly critical of the notion of “once empowered, always empowered” – a matter that has been fiercely debated among business and government.

“Although ‘once empowered, always empowered’ has been accepted in the past, it’s not a good principle. It shouldn’t be allowed, because it regresses the country and creates confusion in the market.”

Ntuli said the financial sector charter code is in dire need of being updated. “We must have a deadline as to when this will happen.” 

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Why fewer large banks are good (and bad) for SA - SARB

41 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Was Manyi pushed to leave BBC over Guptas? Manyi leaves duties at Black Business Council Rand is not as attractive as performance shows - analysis LIVE: Fund explores buying Mercantile to create black bank Business shouldn't be abused to boost SARS' figures - DA
How governance failures messed up Prasa Game of chicken grips Sassa crisis #BillShock: R188 000 in one day Double tax whammy robs motorists at pumps Cape Town’s best view for up to R140 000 a night

Company Snapshot

Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

Uber launches new safety feature for SA

14 minutes ago

Cab-hailing service Uber has introduced Real-Time ID check to South Africa, a feature prompts Uber driver-partners to share a selfie from time to time before going online.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think women are under-represented in leadership positions globally?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...