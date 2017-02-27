NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Accentuate announces lower revenue

Feb 27 2017 11:37

(iStock)

Related Articles

How to determine if a stock with a high P/E is offering value

Woolies maintains dividends as foods division sees growth

Amplats reports headline earnings of R1.867bn

DRD Gold expects major decrease in 6 month earnings

Brimstone issues trading statement

Italtile issues trade statement

 

Cape Town - Accentuate [JSE:ACE] announced on Monday that revenue for the interim period to the end of December 2016 lowered to R159.3m and gross profit decreased to R73.0m.

Operating profit decreased to R6.1m. Profit and total comprehensive income attributable to owners slipped to R3.5m. In addition, headline earnings per share fell to 2.66 cents per share.

Dividend

The board deemed it prudent not to declare an interim dividend.

Prospects

Management believes that the extended lag in the implementation of government infrastructure projects, particularly in transitioning metros, is over.

However, although some infrastructure spending decisions are imminent and the pipeline for FloorworX is looking somewhat improved, the financial pressures within the fiscus are still resulting in a number of planned projects not being undertaken.

"For some time Accentuate was prohibited from achieving a level of growth the market would have liked to see. Most of the factors which contributed to this are now behind the group and management look forward to notifying the market of exciting developments as the company designs a new way forward," the company said in a statement.

"Management is taking active steps to grow the businesses to ensure critical mass is achieved, particularly in the chemicals and water treatment sectors. The growth path identified will be elaborated on as soon as possible, with the main objective being to position Accentuate against the vulnerability of reduced spend by government on infrastructure and upgrade projects."

Volatility will be further smoothed out and with a change in focus of the flooring business to access export markets as well as further expansion into new product ranges, exposure to the private sector will increase. Notwithstanding, the FloorworX manufacturing facility is structured to quickly ramp up local manufacturing should this be required for large public sector projects.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

South Africa’s airports company faces a hard landing. Why this is bad news for the country

2017-02-26 12:42

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Pityana launches explosive attack on Molefe in open letter Here is what the relaunched iconic Nokia 3310 looks like Judge Dennis Davis: SA's super rich likely not bitter over tax hike but … Something is rotten in RSA, cautions tax ombud Minister talks down black business lobby
Calculate how much more you'll cough up for your sins WATCH: Why SA's budget matters to the outside world Gordhan slams 'reckless' financial institutions Calculate your tax burden WATCH: Where your tax money is going

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you want Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to address during his budget speech?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...