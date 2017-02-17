NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Inside Labour: Minimum wage

    It is the workers’ labour that creates wealth and generates profits, says Patrick Craven.

  • Economic miracles

    Creating new money and lending or spending it wisely is key, say Edward Ingram and Riekie Cloete.

  • Strategy that works

    There are six steps to successful strategy implementation. Ian Mann looks at a roadmap to achieve this.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Slam tariff on SA maize imports - Zim millers

34 minutes ago
Godfrey Marawanyika

(iStock)

Related Articles

Conference tackles armyworm outbreak in SADC region

Alien armyworms invade maize in drought-hit southern Africa

White maize rises by limit on dry weather fears

Zim farms still reeling from drought, now battered by rain

White maize has first quarterly drop since 2014

SA white corn exceeds R5k, rising to record

 

Harare - The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe, which represents the country’s major milling companies, said it wants the government to impose a 40% of tariffs on imports of maize and maize meal because its struggling to compete with cheaper South African maize grown from genetically modified (GMO) seeds.

The imports are harming Zimbabwe’s attempts to improve food security by boosting local production, Tafadzwa Musarara, the chairperson of the association said in an e-mailed response to questions.

"The local milling industry has been on the end of the stick with regards to South African imports as South African millers literally dumped cheap GMO maize meal into our economy and its time Zimbabwe realign its economy by localising production of its staple foods," he said.

Zimbabwe also imports corn from Zambia.

Zimbabwe, once a corn exporter to its neighbours, has been importing the grain since a failed land reform program that began around 2000 during which mainly white commercial farmers were stripped of their land. That land was then redistributed to black subsistence farmers.

Zimbabwe has spent $7bn on corn and corn product imports since 2002, Musarara said.

The association has committed to buying 800 000 metric tonnes of locally grown corn and 100 000 tonnes of locally grown wheat this season, the association said in a separate submission to parliament.

The country has wheat stocks of 115 000 tonnes, which it is struggling to use because of wheat flour imports, it said.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

zimbabwe  |  agribusines  |  maize prices

NEXT ON FIN24X

Kenya to import yellow corn for first time since 2011

6 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mcebisi Jonas takes on Ajay Gupta over Saxonwold meeting Competition Commission names 'currency colluders' ANC leader race down to Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa - Bloomberg survey Absa let off collusion fine as it helped regulators - source Dlamini says she did not reject Gordhan's social grants option
SONA, the budget and succession Debate heats up over NHI and medical aid schemes How SA is changing: Leadership, influence and land ownership An era of realignment – where does SA stand? How you could get banned on Twitter

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you want Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to address during his budget speech?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...