NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Let the banks fail

    Edward Ingram explains how central bankers got it so wrong and proposes a solution.

  • Manipulating the masses

    A perpetual cycle of poverty and ignorance aids only the enemies of democracy, says Solly Moeng.

  • Make time a blank slate

    We can allocate all our time in the ways we choose - but not without effort, says Ian Mann.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

DTI responds to Malema's poultry tariff hike demand

14 minutes ago
Liesl Peyper

Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies. (Matthew le Cordeur)

Related Articles

Impose 50% tariff on poultry imports, urges Malema

Chickens may starve if Eskom cuts power, warns Astral Foods

Govt can save poultry sector as job losses loom - Fawu

Poultry producers to face tight margins in 2017

SA slaps huge import tax on EU chicken legs

Blood bath as Rainbow job hopes fade

 

Cape Town – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has established a national committee that will consider the challenges local poultry producers currently face, according to Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies. 

“The national committee, which includes the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, will develop a comprehensive strategy to address these challenges in a holistic and comprehensive manner,” Davies said. 

His response was in reaction to a letter addressed to the DTI, in which Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema urged Davies to impose a 50% tariff on imported chicken to safeguard the domestic poultry industry against dumping from overseas producers, and to protect local jobs. 

In his letter, Malema said the substantial increases in poultry imports caused more than 1 500 poultry farm workers to lose their jobs in 2016. “In addition, well over 3 000 poultry farm workers are in the process of being retrenched as companies are closing down.”

Although Davies didn't go into specifics about how the job losses could be countered, he said an investigation is currently under way in which the International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa (ITAC) is looking at additional measures to safeguard South African poultry producers against imported chicken. 

“The provisional safeguard measure was imposed by the South African Revenue Service on December 15 2016 and will stay in place until July 3 2017, while ITAC finalises the safeguard investigation,” Davies said. 

He acknowledged that the poultry industry has indicated that 13.9% is not sufficient and that a duty of 37% should be imposed. 

“The duty of 13.9% was calculated based on the information provided by the domestic industry but since ITAC is currently continuing with the investigation, the poultry industry has an opportunity to provide further information to ITAC to substantiate a higher safeguard duty,” Davies said.

READ: Government can save poultry industry as job losses loom

He added that the DTI is also in the process of considering the designation of domestic poultry products for purposes of public procurement, while an incentive programme should assist producers in the domestic agri-processing sector, including poultry, to improve their competitiveness.

“With the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, we are continuously working on opening new markets for our poultry exports. Recently new markets in the Middle East have been opened and present a further opportunity for export to the domestic poultry industry in South Africa,” Davies said.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

itac  |  rob davies  |  chicken  |  imports  |  tariffs  |  poultry

NEXT ON FIN24X

Harmony miners return to surface after illegal sit-in

2017-01-13 08:18

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
R100 000 a night to stay in Cape Town Govt's proposed fuel changes a ticking time-bomb - Naamsa SA's negative outlook sign of junk downgrade to follow - S&P 1 700 workers start strike 2.4km below Harmony mine Restricted medical schemes in SA: 15 facts you need to know
SAA is watching its lunch being eaten by the Gulf Three SA can inspire the world without kowtowing to criminals INTERVIEW: Christo Wiese's daughter's jewellery makes it onto Hollywood red carpets How Trump's Twitter rage could revive gold Thuli's wish for 2017: I see Zuma putting SA above self

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: SMALL BUSINESS

From fossils to finance – that’s been the career trajectory of Dr Merrill van der Walt, a palaeontologist until recently. She is now a statistician with a difference.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

How did you buy your property?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...