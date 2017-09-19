WATCH: SA's most liked TV ads

Cape Town - Cars and fast food ads have featured strongly in the latest list of South Africa’s best-liked TV ads, compiled by research agency Kantar Millward Brown.



The top-10 list for the second quarter of 2017 features ads about Toyota, Audi and Volvo, as well as ads for KFC, Steers, ABSA, Oros, Ultramel, DStv and FutureLife.



“These are the ads that have been rated as the best liked by the South African audience whom we believe to be the most important critic - the person who ultimately chooses to buy your brand or not,” said Kantar Millward Brown in a statement.

“We see storytelling emerging as the central protagonist, with wonderful local nuances and emotion used to cement the memory and brand association.”



To compile the results the agency asked a representative sample of 200 South Africans about adverts two weeks after they first aired.



Questions included whether they saw the ad, if they could describe it and how much they liked it.



The most successful agencies were FCB Joburg and Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg, who both had two commercials placed in the top 10.



The top 10

The best-liked ad for the second quarter of the year was Toyota Hilux : Tougher-er my Son by the agency FCB Johannesburg.

Second place went to another car commercial, namely Audi A5 : Engineered with Soul by BBH London.





The rest of the top ten, with links:

3. ABSA Rewards : Skafthini (FCB Joburg)

4. Oros : Teka (King James Cape Town)

5. KFC : Creations (Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg)

6. Volvo XC 90 : Road Trip (Forsman & Bodenfors Sweden)

7. Steers Mega Ribster Meal : #Errthang (1886)

8. Ultramel : Sunday Lunch (MetropolitanRepublic)

9. DStv : Sweet Little Munchkin (Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg)

10. Future Life Smart Fibre 2in1 : Adverlife (The Buchanan Group)



SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter: Fin24’s top stories