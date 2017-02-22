SA budget throws light on fractured ANC

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. (File, AFP) ~ AFP
Cape Town - Finance Minister
Pravin Gordhan will deliver his annual Budget Speech in parliament on Wednesday as he battles
to revive the economy and head off loyalists of the president who seek to oust
him.
Gordhan, a popular figure in South
Africa and among international investors, is widely seen as being at
loggerheads with President Jacob Zuma, who has shrugged off a series of recent
corruption scandals.
The ruling African National Congress
(ANC) has been engulfed by friction between Zuma's plans for funding
"radical economic transformation" and Gordhan's stand against graft
and uncontrolled expenditure.
"The budget will allow Gordhan
to show his independence as the head of treasury and not be influenced by
politics," political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana told AFP.
"But he also has to find some
money to support Zuma's projects - that could prove to be very difficult
in this economic climate."
Gordhan last year faced fraud
charges that were criticised as a move against him by Zuma's associates as political
turmoil spooked investors and saw the rand plummet.
The charges were dropped at the last
minute, exposing tensions in the ANC as several ministers came out in Gordhan's
support.
The ANC Youth League, women's league
and its military veterans association have all called for him to resign.
On borrowed time?
Gordhan's future has come under the
spotlight again ahead of the budget, with speculation of an imminent cabinet
reshuffle to axe him - a step likely to trigger another crisis of confidence
in the markets.
Uncertainty increased last week with
the announcement that Zuma-ally Brian Molefe, the former chief executive of the
state-owned power generator Eskom, was heading for parliament as a new
lawmaker.
"You don't bring someone of
Molefe's calibre into parliament just to make him a backbencher," said
Ndletyana.
In a pre-budget interview with
television news channel eNCA, Gordhan, 67, admitted that he was "not indispensible", adding "we are just humble civil servants".
The finance minister, who is not
viewed as a future presidential candidate, was appointed in 2015 to calm
panicked investors when Zuma sacked two finance ministers within four days.
The budget will be closely watched
by rating agencies who have raised concern about the country's slow growth and
bulging public sector wage bill.
In December, South Africa escaped a
downgrade by Standard & Poor's, which kept the country's foreign currency
debt one notch above junk status but with a negative outlook.
South Africa's economic growth
slowed to 0.4% last year, while gaping inequality and 27%
unemployment present the ANC government with major challenges.
The party recorded its worst-ever
election results in local polls last August.
It is due to choose a new leader at
the end of this year, ahead of the 2019 general election when Zuma must stand
down after serving two terms.
