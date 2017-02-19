Gordhan stays on track amid Molefe's MP play

Cape Town - Despite efforts to put pressure on him, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was not expected to pronounce any new radical economic spending in this year’s budget.

Staffers told sister publication City Press Gordhan was going about his business as usual, even after the news that former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe was to be sworn in as an MP.

Molefe, who served as a deputy director general at the National Treasury, is widely speculated to be a strong contender for the position of finance minister should Gordhan be ousted.

A source close to the Treasury told City Press Gordhan "was calm. If there was anything that affected him, it did not show in his demeanour.”

READ: Molefe coming for Gordhan's job? Not just yet - analyst

There have been concerns about whether Gordhan would be pushed into a corner to do a balancing act and tweak the budget after President Jacob Zuma’s State of the Nation Address, in which the president spoke of how government would start a new chapter of radical socioeconomic transformation.

There have also been other efforts to force Gordhan out of his position, including the institution of criminal charges last year, which were later withdrawn.

On Friday, the ANC Youth League called for the dismissal of Gordhan and the restructuring of the Treasury.

The league’s call is consistent with that of other Zuma allies, who share the narrative that Treasury – and, by implication, Gordhan – are blocking transformation projects.

Political analyst Daniel Silke said although Molefe's move to parliament keeps him in line to possibly be the next finance minister, he will in all likelihood remain on the backbenches for some time.

Describing Molefe as a highly capable individual caught up in the saga of state capture, Silke told Fin24 that the appointment of Molefe as MP keeps him in line for potentially greater pastures, particularly that of a cabinet position in future.

Molefe served on the boards of some of South Africa’s largest corporates, including the Industrial Development Corporation, Airports Company South Africa, Telkom, Investec, Lion of Africa Fund Managers and Public Investment Corporation. He has also been an ardent defender of the controversial Gupta family.

Silke said Molefe may see himself as moving into a political career but "the threat of a judicial inquiry will likely keep him in the backbenches for some time and therefore he may not be viewed - at least for the moment - as a shoe-in for finance minister."

However, Silke added that notwithstanding the cloud of the Guptas and the state capture issues hanging over Molefe's head, the ANC has shown that this in no way impedes the appointment of him as an MP.

"Clearly, controversies surrounding the Guptas are not a barrier to entering the National Assembly," he reckoned.

The former Eskom CEO stepped down following a scathing report into state capture by former public protector Thuli Madonsela. She recommended that Zuma appoint an independent judicial commission of enquiry, which would afford those implicated in the report an opportunity to tell their side of the story.

TIMELINE: Brian Molefe's career so far

Meanwhile City Press reports it is unlikely that the budget would be used to appease Gordhan’s detractors.

A Treasury insider said: “The budget is under duress and there is no space for additional spending. Sixty percent goes to public servants’ salaries and the other chunk to paying off debt.

"There is no room for extra spending and the budget is unlikely to allocate money for new things.

“The budget itself can do nothing to promote the project, other than maybe through tax to provide certain benefits. In an environment where there is no money, we can only increase taxes, but these are also under pressure.

"There is nothing in the budget that will introduce new spending in terms of this radical economic transformation,” said the insider.

The only cost associated with Zuma’s big plans is catered for in the existing department of trade and industry’s budget for the Black Industrialist Programme.

“The money is already available. That budget will have to be rolled over because not enough people came forward since its inception."

The only other big project announced by Zuma that would require resources is the Moloto Road upgrade.

Zuma said that the SA National Roads Agency had started with the planning phase of the R4.5 billion project to upgrade the road.

He added that South Africa had signed a cooperation agreement with the People’s Republic of China to build the Moloto Rail Development Corridor.

But later statements raised eyebrows with government officials, who said that specific details regarding procuring services for the upgrade should be left to government technocrats, rather than be influenced by political interference.

* Visit our Budget Special for all the budget news and in-depth analysis.